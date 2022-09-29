Red Alert: 14 ways to tap into red's primal energy this autumn

"What's more, we've found 14 ways to tap into red's primal energy."
Red never goes out of style - but it's turned out well this season

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @acodotme

Red alert! This season’s hottest hue is rumoured to stir up some powerful emotions. 

Sexy, confident and courageous, red’s primal energy stimulates our appetite for life, making it the perfect mood lifter and antidote for lacklustre days. 

What’s more, we’ve found 14 ways to tap into your personal power.

GET THE LOOK:

Draped pencil dress, Zara, €49.95
1. Draped pencil dress, Zara, €49.95 

Long flowing skirt - Studio, Massimo Dutti, €129
2. Long flowing skirt – Studio collection, Massimo Dutti, €129 

Frilled silk blouse, Stories, €129
3. Frilled silk blouse, & Other Stories, €129 

Lula Patent Buckled Bag, Charles &amp; Keith, €105
4. ‘Lula’ patent buckled bag, Charles & Keith, €105 

Versace dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900
5. Versace dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900 

Pocket tweed jacket, Mango, €59.99
6. Pocket tweed jacket, Mango, €59.99 

Merino wool roll neck, Arket, €69
7. Merino wool roll neck, Arket, €69 

‘Hold Up’ platform knee high boot, Russell &amp; Bromley, €575
8. ‘Hold Up’ platform knee high boot, Russell & Bromley, €575 

Asymmetrical halter midi leather flare dress, Magda Butrym, €2,325
9. Asymmetrical halter midi leather flare dress, Magda Butrym, €2,325 

Ted Baker Bevis Exaggerated Kick Flare Trouser, Brown Thomas, €195
10. Ted Baker ‘Bevis’ exaggerated kick flare trouser, Brown Thomas, €195 

'Amalia' Blind Seam Wool Coat, Reiss, €470
11. 'Amalia' blind seam wool coat, Reiss, €470 

'Lucy' off-shoulder fitted top, Reiss, €185
12. 'Lucy' off-shoulder fitted top, Reiss, €185 

Relaxed satin blouse, Arket, €79
13. Relaxed satin blouse, Arket, €79 

Silk blend midi dress, &amp; Other Stories, €159
14. Silk blend midi dress, & Other Stories, €159

NOTES:

  • Energising and assertive; wear red for pitches and presentations in work. Avoid a head-to-toe hue which can translate as hostile. Instead, opt for a pop of colour in a blazer, shirt, skirt or trouser.
  • Looking for motivation while working from home? Check out Arket’s relaxed satin blouse and matching bottoms in fire engine red. Comfy with an energetic edge.
  • Attention-grabbing and arousing; red is said to stimulate passion which makes it perfect for dating. Too intimidating? Mitigate the heat with a sober neutral like grey or navy.
  • Bowie fans rejoice! Russell & Bromley’s ‘Hold Up’ platform boots are serving Ziggy Stardust 2.0 in glam rock red.

<p>Arnotts' A/W22 selection features some change-of-weather classics</p>

Bridge the gap: ten fashion faves for the changing of the seasons

