This new lash and brow serum is very expensive, but it works. It works so well, in fact, that I’m slightly concerned about writing about it for fear it might sell out!

Developed by none other than Professor Augustinus Bader, a renowned world-leading expert in stem cell research and the man behind the skincare line of the same name – this newbie is clinically proven to deliver thicker, fuller brows and lashes in just four weeks. Yes, four weeks.

Unheard of in the world of lash (and brow) serums. I started using it in mid-August, and the results came thick and fast, literally.

€135 from Brown Thomas.

2. YSL All Hours Foundation

YSL Beauty’s All Hours Foundation initially launched in 2017. Reformulated and relaunched, the latest iteration arrived last month and boasts a longer, more comfortable wear time, more extensive range of shades, and a luminous matte finish.

I was simultaneously intrigued by and unsure about the unique finish – but my uncertainty turned out to be groundless as it’s an exceptionally beautiful foundation. Expect (buildable) medium coverage and a comfortable, glowy, long-lasting, slightly matte finish. The bottle is stunning, too.

Available in 40 shades. €45 from Boots.

3. Skin Formulas Hydra Bronze

A longtime fan of Skin Formulas Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, I was more than a little intrigued by their newest launch, Hydra Bronze.

As lightweight, silky and intensely hydrating as its counterpart, this is a hydrating serum that also delivers a sun-kissed glow. Apply one pump for a light bronze hue, two pumps for a more medium tint, and three pumps for dark, and follow with the rest of your skincare. A gorgeous, glowy addition to any routine.

4. Spotlight Oral Care Professional LED Teeth Whitening System

Teeth whitening at home has reached new heights thanks to Spotlight Oral Care’sCare’s new LED Whitening System. With results promised in just 30 minutes, this is a multi-step system that includes new teeth whitening strips, a dual action LED Light and new teeth whitening pen.

Three years in the making, founders of Spotlight Oral Care, Dr Lisa Creaven and Dr Vanessa Creaven say, “It provides whitening results that are just as good as anything we would prescribe in the dental clinic - and we never thought we would be able to say that about any take-home whitening solution.”

5. Trinny London Makeup Brushes

Every product I’ve tried in Trinny Woodall’s eponymous line has impressed me, including her brand new Trinny London T-Brushes.

There are three to choose from; Complexion Brush; Blush/Bronzer Brush; and Conceal/Eye Contour Brush. They’re sturdy, incredibly soft and will easily meet all your makeup application needs. Interestingly, they’re not full-size but not mini, which makes them feel even more efficient.

Available individually from €34 or as a set of three for €74 from trinnylondon.com.

6. Chantecaille Black Jaguar Eye Quartet

A brand that knows how to elicit swoons from beauty lovers worldwide, Chantecaille has done it again with the new Autumn Collection, and more specifically, the Black Jaguar Eye Quartet.

Inspired by the elusive big cats, the Black Jaguar Eye Quartet contains four beautiful matte, creamy pearl and shimmer shades in an exquisitely appointed palette. This is luxury, high-performance beauty, and a collector’s item all in one.

7. Note Cosmetics BB Concealer

Excellent concealer doesn’t have to be expensive, as Note Cosmetics prove with their newest launch.

A palm-size tube with a cooling metal applicator, this light, creamy concealer glides on, provides comfortable, medium coverage and leaves the skin looking hydrated, smooth and dewy. If you’re in the market for a new concealer, try this. You won’t regret it.

Available in three shades, €11.95 from McCauley Pharmacy.

8. Klorane Anti-Dandruff Exfoliating and Treating Powder Mask

This new mineral-rich hair mask from Klorane is designed to minimise the appearance of dandruff. Containing Galangal root extract, a fast-acting, natural anti-dandruff alternative, this powder mask gently exfoliates and nourishes the scalp and reduces itching and discomfort after a single use.

Activate with water, turning powder into a creamy foam, and massage into the scalp. Rinse out after a couple of minutes. Repeat twice a week for one month.