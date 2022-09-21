Second Life: Thrifty treasures for Autumn 

Fashion is fickle, but how you buy clothes doesn’t have to be.
Let’s celebrate Secondhand September by buying preloved and locally too. Our small island is a treasure trove of preloved independent shops with pieces that deserve to be revived.
All tastes are covered, from vintage to designer to the high street, making kicking the fast fashion habit easier.
Create a runway-worthy look in preloved designer pieces as seen at Thriftify.
Choose an autumnal print midi dress for a seasonal style shift, €69, The Harlequin.
Jogger Style Jeans, €50, Christian Dior at Peach Vintage
Embrace the quirky prints of the ‘80s in this bow and polka dot vintage print skirt, €24, Preloved By Shay And Jo.
It may be preloved, but the perennial striped knit dress never goes out of style, €455, Balmain at Thriftify.
Keep your designer bag timeless in neutral tones, €199, Marc Jacobs at Designer Exchange.
A clever reinvention of the iconic LV padlock will ensure your accessories last the test of time, €150, Designer’d.
Not ready for full transparency? Choose an embroidered sheer blouse for extra coverage, €200, Valentino at No8.
Add a ‘70s vibe to your style with a studded vintage belt, €35, Vito Vintage.
Keep it classic while avoiding the glare of the low winter sun, €265, Chanel at Siopaella.