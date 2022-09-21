Second Life: Thrifty treasures for Autumn 

Fashion is fickle, but how you buy clothes doesn’t have to be.

Let’s celebrate Secondhand September by buying preloved and locally too. Our small island is a treasure trove of preloved independent shops with pieces that deserve to be revived.

All tastes are covered, from vintage to designer to the high street, making kicking the fast fashion habit easier.

Get The Look

Create a runway-worthy look in preloved designer pieces as seen at Thriftify.

Designer Style at Thriftify

Harvest Queen

Midi Dress, €69, The Harlequin

Choose an autumnal print midi dress for a seasonal style shift, €69, The Harlequin.

Jog On

Jogger Style Jeans, €50, Christian Dior at Peach Vintage Take comfort in designer jogger-style jeans for a fraction of the price, €50, Christian Dior at Peach Vintage.

Groovy Times

Bow Print Skirt, €24, Preloved By Shay And Joe

Embrace the quirky prints of the ‘80s in this bow and polka dot vintage print skirt, €24, Preloved By Shay And Jo.

Earn Your Stripes

Striped Knit Dress, €455, Balmain at Thriftify

It may be preloved, but the perennial striped knit dress never goes out of style, €455, Balmain at Thriftify.

In Neutral

Taupe Crossbody Bag, €199, Marc Jacobs at Designer Exchange

Keep your designer bag timeless in neutral tones, €199, Marc Jacobs at Designer Exchange.

#ieloves: Locked In

Louis Vuitton Padlock Necklace, €150, Designer'd

A clever reinvention of the iconic LV padlock will ensure your accessories last the test of time, €150, Designer’d.

Sheer Delight

Sheer Embroidered Top, €200, Red Valentino at No.8

Not ready for full transparency? Choose an embroidered sheer blouse for extra coverage, €200, Valentino at No8.

Belt Up

Vintage Belt, €35, Vito Vintage

Add a ‘70s vibe to your style with a studded vintage belt, €35, Vito Vintage.

Winter Sun

Image 10 - Sunglasses, €265, Chanel at Siopaella

Keep it classic while avoiding the glare of the low winter sun, €265, Chanel at Siopaella.