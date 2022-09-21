Bargain Hunter: Book savings and Halloween costumes for less than €5

Spooky savings

With October just around the corner (where has September gone?), Lidl has announced its forthcoming Halloween range, with lots of budget-friendly options to get in the spooky spirit. Witches, skeleton, pumpkin, fawn, vampire and zombie Halloween costumes for children are all in the mix from Thursday, October 6. Not to be left out, your pooch can also join in the fun with pet costumes (€3.99).

There are also plenty of deadly decorations in stock, like happy Halloween window gels from €1.49 and Light Up LED figures from €14.99. For a bit of screen-free playtime after school, pick up the DIY Pumpkin with paint brush and paints (€12.99).

A new kid on the block

John Frieda bundle from new Irish beauty, baby and wellness site, daisybelle.ie

The online beauty marketplace is constantly growing, and with Irish players like Cloud10Beauty and Millies, there’s little excuse not to shop Irish these days. A new kid on the block is daisybelle.ie, which specialises in beauty, baby and wellness products. The bundle section of the website is a great place to pick up some deals, like the John Frieda Brazilian Sleek Bundle (€19.85). For less than 20 quid, you get the lucusious shampoo (250ml), conditioner (250ml), a repair mask (25ml) and serum (50ml).

The site is also offering 20% off the Vital Baby brand at the moment, which includes colourful weaning pots and spoons, power suctions bowls and plates and an Odour Trap Nappy Disposal System (RRP €59.99, now €47.99).

Secondhand September

There's a great second-hand selection in many bookstores

Most of us associate second-hand September with clothing, but did you know a number of bookshops also take in, and sell, second-hand books? In Cork, Vibes & Scribes at 21 Lavitt’s Quay offer a huge selection of second-hand crime, literary and genre fiction and Irish interest books. They are currently looking for customers to drop in books (a list on their website shows what they’re seeking including popular fiction from 2019 onwards, Cork history books and LGBTQ+ books) in exchange for cash or store credit.

In Dublin, Chapters second-hand selection has had a massive revival in recent months and the Parnell Street store is constantly looking for trade ins. Cash or store credit is offered in exchange, and if you use your store credit on second-hand stock, you’ll get serious bang for your buck.