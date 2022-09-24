Sonya Lennon: Stop dressing 'for your age' and instead dress to feel empowered

Given the uncertainty of the world in which we live, this sense of ‘readiness’ is what continues to fuel the brand’s popularity. I tell her about a pair of 2019 Lennon Courtney culottes I constantly reach for on account of their easy elegance and crease-free kudos. She shares a story about a time she and Brendan — who is currently enjoying rave reviews for RTÉ’s —bumped into a woman whose sister was interviewing that day for a job. programme
“I feel really good. I have my Lennon Courtney dress on and I’m ready for this,” the woman’s sister told them.
“We nearly burst into tears,” says Sonya. “That’s more than a dress. That’s a feeling, an emotion, an empowerment and that’s what we want.”
