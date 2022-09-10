Weekend Loves: GamerFest, vegan nail polish, and supporting children's hospitals

GamerFest at the RDS Dublin

Jamie Jay Car, Antitinkerbell (pictured above), Audrey, and The Gara Show are just some of the well-known (if you know, you know) content creators lined up for GamerFest 2022 in the RDS this October.

This Irish gaming and esports event will feature all the latest games, esports, VR, live stage events and gaming competitions throughout the weekend, as well as the first Irish HADO Augmented Reality Championship which sees competitors combine the latest in augmented reality technology with real life on-court action.

The event hopes to bring together over 5,000 members of Ireland’s gaming community for the first time since the onset of the pandemic including members of Legion Collegiate Esports — which will see some of Ireland’s most talented young gamers go head-to-head across a range of titles including Rocket League, Apex Legends and Fifa.

Get down with the kids and find out more at GamerFest.ie.

Licia Florio's vegan nail polish

Vegan nail polish with delicious colours

You’ve heard of the lipstick effect but this week we’re opting for the nail polish effect as the perfect little pick-me-up as budget day looms.

We’re currently smitten by the unusual nail polish colours by Licia Florio whose polishes are vegan, toxin-free, cruelty-free and made in Italy. The collection features drool-worthy neutrals and pastels as well as warm tones sure to remind you of hot summer days.

Some of our favourites include: ‘Pesca’, a warm peachy-orange; ‘Bean’, a perfect brown tone; ‘Terra’, a terracotta shade; and ‘Oliva’, a lovely olive green. Why not take the five minutes drying time to do a little meditation courtesy of the included QR code? One polish, €18. Set of three polishes, €49.

Support the Shop4Giggles initiative: because children's health is no laughing matter

Shop4Giggles to support sick children

It’s official — 72% of us get a giggle from a dad joke no matter how cringey. That’s according to new figures released by leading gift card company One4all as its Shop4Giggles campaign kicks off today in aid of Children’s Health Ireland.

Between now and next Sunday September 18, whenever you buy anything using a One4all Gift Card or digital card, One4all will donate 50c to the Giggle Fund at Children’s Health Foundation which helps to spread joy and laughter to sick children at Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly, and Tallaght hospitals.

Marks & Spencer, Argos, River Island, Currys, and New Look have also pledged to donate a further 50c per purchase when you use a One4all Gift Card.

Find out more about the campaign at www.one4all.ie/shop4crumlin.

Adrian Wistreich teaching at the Kinsale Pottery & Art Centre

Get crafty at Kinsale Pottery and Art Centre

One of Tripadvisor’s top 10 things to do in Kinsale, a class or course at Kinsale Pottery and Art Centre is a wonderful way for people of all ages to get in touch with their creative side.

The centre offers a wide range of individual classes and longer courses for children, teenagers, and adults and can also cater for private groups of up to 20 families and friends, corporate groups and the likes of hen or birthday parties.

Upcoming classes include after-school classes for kids; weekly pottery classes for teens and adults; a ceramic jewellery-making course; and a children’s Christmas camp in November where kids can make decorations or gifts from clay.

To find out more go to www.kinsaleceramics.com or call 021 477 7758.

www.instagram.com/kinsalepottery

www.facebook.com/kinsalepottery

The world's your oyster at the Shelbourne Bar

Oyster season at The Shelbourne

For the ultimate decadent treat why not celebrate oyster season at The Shelbourne hotel in Dublin?

September is traditionally the start of oyster season in Ireland and the hotel has come up with some tempting oyster dishes and wine pairings to enjoy the delicacy at its best.

Specials this month include a half dozen Irish oysters with a classic mignonette dressing and lemon (€21) as well zesty ponzu oysters with chilli and spring onion (€21) which can be enjoyed with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne (€25) or a pint of Guinness (€6.80).

The hotel’s award-winning sommelier, Nisea Doddy has also come up with some perfect wine pairings for the dishes which can be relished at No. 27 The Shelbourne Bar, The Saddle Room or on The Terrace all month.

To treat yourself go to www.theshelbourne.com.

Beat the Christmas rush for the Boots Beauty Calendar

Yes, you read that right! With just 15 weeks until Christmas, the beauty lovers among us won’t miss a trick by getting our names on the waiting list for the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar at Boots.

This year, the hotly anticipated calendars get a glow up with new packaging, new designs, full-sized products, and, for the first time, limited-edition cosmetics making them a must-have for beauty fans. The Beauty Calendar contains 25 days of No7 favourites — worth €268 for just €59.50.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Calendar includes 23 full-sized products worth €525 for only €150. Launches October 18.