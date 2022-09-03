Weekend Loves: Hot air ballooning, heritage throws and Halloween wreaths

Up in the air at Birr Castle Demesne

Birr Castle Demesne goes to new heights this autumn with the return of the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships. Including 40 ballooning teams from Ireland and overseas, flights will take place twice a day — weather dependent. Running from Saturday, September 24, to Friday, September 30th of September, the event is organised by the Irish Ballooning Association, with representatives onsite doing pre-launch demos throughout the week. The gardens, Science Centre and Treehouse Adventure Playground will also be open and visitors can enjoy 120 acres of award-winning gardens featuring many rare and unusual plants and trees. Check out Irish Ballooning Championships on facebook for event updates and daily flight information.

Penneys feature Keith Haring

The work of Keith Haring is some of the most instantly recognisable of the modern era. The young artist and filmmaker was renowned for his vibrant and energetic work which celebrated the urban street style of 1980s New York and which covered subway cars and vacant advertising panels before it began to appear in galleries and museums around the world. The Keith Haring foundation has teamed up with Primark so you can now wear your love of Haring on your sleeve with their new range of garments and accessories featuring his characteristic style. Red, white and black are key colours in the collection which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, and high-tops for people of all ages. Prices from €5 to €19. Available now.

A heritage throw from McNutts at The Coach House

McNutts of Donegal and The Coach House in Dingle have teamed up to create a limited edition collection of three beautiful throws inspired by the colours of west Kerry. With evocative names — Heather, Atlantic Blue, and Moss — the throws are made from soft merino lambswool and feature a diamond weave pattern. These lovely home textiles are designed in Dingle and made in Donegal making them an ideal gift that celebrates Irish craft and design. They cost €145.

Get a health boost this Autumn with Co Clare’s Úlla Vitamins

We practically had to wrestle the jars of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies by Úlla Vitamins from our mini taste testers, so it’s safe to say that, if you’ve struggled to get your kids to take vitamins before, you shouldn’t have the same issue with these Irish supplements. Úlla Vitamins Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are an effective way to enjoy the health benefits of apple cider vinegar — said to aid immunity, help maintain cardiovascular health, and assist weight management and digestive issues.

From €22.99 for one month’s supply. Stockists nationwide and online.

Celebrate the return of the Dublin Theatre Festival

The Dublin Theatre Festival is back with an exciting programme that includes 17 world premieres from September 29 to October 16. An initiative to make theatre more accessible sees 10% of tickets for selected productions available for €10 to those under 30, the unwaged, or performing arts freelancers. The festival also sees the return of a full season for children including Grand Soft Day (pictured here) by Branar and New International Encounter. Highlights of the festival include the world premiere of Colm Tóibín’s novel The Blackwater Lightship by Verdant Productions, as well as the unsettling BROS by acclaimed Italian artist Romeo Castellucci. Call 01 677 8899 for information or go online.

Create a crafty Halloween wreath with Olannmor

We love this pumpkin wreath by Olannmor which is designed by Frederique van Buuren, one of the co-founders of Co Wicklow’s Olannmor brand, which specialises in creating fun and fabulous chunky knits including hats and scarves. The pumpkin wreath proved very popular with customers last year because of its delightful design, reusable nature, and soft merino wool (€45). If you are feeling particularly crafty, Olannmor will also host a pumpkin knitting workshop in Laragh, Co Wicklow, on October 1 — the perfect way to kick off the Halloween excitement. The €55 workshop fee includes enough wool for a 35cm wreath and the wreath frame, live instruction, and refreshments.