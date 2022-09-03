Weekend Loves: Hot air ballooning, heritage throws and Halloween wreaths

Birr Castle Demesne goes to new heights this autumn with the return of the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships. Including 40 ballooning teams from Ireland and overseas, flights will take place twice a day — weather dependent. Running from Saturday, September 24, to Friday, September 30th of September, the event is organised by the Irish Ballooning Association, with representatives onsite doing pre-launch demos throughout the week. The gardens, Science Centre and Treehouse Adventure Playground will also be open and visitors can enjoy 120 acres of award-winning gardens featuring many rare and unusual plants and trees. Check out Irish Ballooning Championships on facebook for event updates and daily flight information.