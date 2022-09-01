Green army: How to add autumn's power colour to your wardrobe from just €11

Serve spring-like energy with autumn's hottest colour
Be seen in green this season.

Annmarie O’Connor

It’s official. Green is autumn’s power colour. No harvest shades here. Expect a fresh, optimistic iteration, serving spring-like energy. And why not? We could all use some growth and positivity before winter casts its annual shadow. Go ahead. Give your wardrobe the green light with 12 bright buys for you to shop now.

1. Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers

Alexander McQueen jacket, €2,290 and trousers, €890, Brown Thomas
2. 'Dorit' boots

'Dorit' boots, Vamsko, €249
3. Padded scoop crossbody bag

Padded scoop crossbody bag, Penneys, €11
4. V-neck cardigan

V-neck cardigan, H&amp;M, €27.99
5. V-neck seersucker tunic

V-neck seersucker tunic, COS, €89
6. Sweater

Sweater, &amp; Other Stories, €179
7. Satin tie-waist midi dress

Satin tie-waist midi dress, &amp; Other Stories, €99
8. 'Nicola' elasticated trousers

'Nicola' elasticated trousers, Whistles, €115
9. Victoria Beckham single-breasted three-button blazer

Victoria Beckham single-breasted three-button blazer, Brown Thomas, €990
10. Regular-fit t-shirt

Regular-fit t-shirt, COS, €29
11. Sandals

Sandals, H&amp;M, €22.99
12. Coat

Coat, &amp; Other Stories, €279
STYLE NOTES:

OFFICE TIPS: Green produces the least amount of eyestrain which makes it ideal for heavy screen time, Zoom calls or making a presentation.

NEUTRAL STANCE: Make summer’s white t-shirt and camel trousers stretch with a cropped green cardigan. Finish with a black belt and sockless loafers.

HEAD-TO-TOE: Offset a one-and-done dress or jumpsuit with subtle strappy sandals and a piece of trending crystal jewellery.

EASY DOES IT: New to colour-combining? Pair bright green trousers with a soft pink

Family Notices