Green army: How to add autumn's power colour to your wardrobe from just €11

It’s official. Green is autumn’s power colour. No harvest shades here. Expect a fresh, optimistic iteration, serving spring-like energy. And why not? We could all use some growth and positivity before winter casts its annual shadow. Go ahead. Give your wardrobe the green light with 12 bright buys for you to shop now.
Brown Thomas, €2,290 and €890
Vamsko, €249
Penneys, €11
H&M, €27.99
COS, €89
& Other Stories, €179
& Other Stories, €99
Whistles, €115
Brown Thomas, €990
COS, €29
H&M, €22.99
& Other Stories, €279
Green produces the least amount of eyestrain which makes it ideal for heavy screen time, Zoom calls or making a presentation.
Make summer’s white t-shirt and camel trousers stretch with a cropped green cardigan. Finish with a black belt and sockless loafers.
Offset a one-and-done dress or jumpsuit with subtle strappy sandals and a piece of trending crystal jewellery.
New to colour-combining? Pair bright green trousers with a soft pink