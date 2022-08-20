Weekend Loves: back-to-school buys and dopamine-boosting interiors

Go bananas for Cream of the Crop’s new snack

Not only does Giselle Makinde, founder of zero waste gelato brand Cream of the Crop, make amazing ice cream from surplus fruit and vegetables, but, following a successful Kickstarter campaign, she has just launched a new snack product - ‘Bananitas’.

As part of a sustainability-focused partnership with Fyffes Makinde will collect up to two tonnes of surplus bananas per month from the banana company to create her new healthy snack Bananitas - dried banana pieces coated in 70% dark chocolate which can be delivered nationwide.

Available in 130g packs at €4.90 each or €26.50 for a bundle of six.

Back to school for less with Lidl

With back to school expenses putting pressure on many families, Lidl’s range of affordable back-to-school options is designed with household budgets in mind.

With prices from just €1.49, the range includes sweatshirts, school shirts, trousers and polo shirts.

You’ll also find handy lunch boxes, copy books and stationery so kids can hit the ground running in the new term.

The range is available at all Lidl stores countrywide where you’ll also find compass sets (€2.99), school bags (€6.99) and paint sets (€3.49).

Twist and shout for Chanel

We are big fans of Chanel’s twist and spray perfumes which are simply perfect for carrying in your handbag or for travel.

Just launched is the latest scent Gabrielle Chanel Essence which is a beautiful feminine fragrance incorporating jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose. €120 for three x 20 ml.

Feel good homewares at Penneys

You’ve heard of dopamine dressing but how about giving your home an injection of feelgood colour too?

Penneys has just launched the cutest range of colourful homewares at prices that won’t break the bank.

Think squiggly candles in both zingy and pastel colours (€1.50), funky photo frames (from around €4), abstract check serving dishes (from €4) and colourful bedding that’s guaranteed to help you wake up happy (from €14).

We particularly love this cushion with its textured floral motif (€14).

Who could resist this intensely cute, retro-inspired outfit for the last lazy, hazy days of summer?

Based in Dunmore East in Waterford, Zizo designs clothing and accessories for adults, kids and babies with sustainability at heart - think eco-friendly fabrics and ethical production.

Inspired by coastal living, with a nod to skate and surf culture, the designs are both relaxed and comfy.

Pictured here are the ‘Save our Oceans’ bell bottoms in organic cotton (€45) and bucket hat (€30). Now, where’s the beach party?

Culture Night ambassador Taryn de Vere

Culture Night comes to Cork and beyond

Cork’s City Hall will act as a Culture Night hub this Autumn featuring everything from live music to dance performance as well as a host of local artists and cultural collectives.

Friday 23rd September will also see a nocturnal paranormal site tour with Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh as well as puppet shows and talks at The Crawford Art Gallery, Cork Rocks at Douglas Library’s Listening Lounge and traditional music in The English Market.

Elsewhere across the country Culture Night promises to bring a rich and diverse programme of over 1,000 free events countrywide on what has become one of Ireland’s favourite nights out for young and old.

We have our eyes on Night Shift at Dublin’s IMMA in Dublin, Fibin sa Taibhdhearc’s Aisling na Sráide Láir/A Middle Street’s Night Dream in Galway and the SIONNA Festival in Limerick for a night of hip hop, electronic music and trad with both street and digital artists at King John's Castle.