Weekend Loves: Summer sale at JYSK; Barretstown smileys at Kildare Village

Take time to smile and do good at Kildare Village for Barretstown

Created in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani, the Smiley trademark and motif is probably most recognisable motifs in pop culture and has been affiliated with everything from the hippy movement to 1990s rave culture and has even inspired the emojis we use today.

The Bicester Collection and The Smiley Company are supporting a whole raft of local and international charities this summer and Smiley benches, carts and even murals created by the Minaw Collective have appeared at Kildare Village. Enjoy a Smiley coffee or order a dish marked with the icon to make a donation.

With 90s fashion experiencing a revival, youngsters will love the Smiley X DO GOOD capsule collection of t-shirts and accessories with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Barretstown.

Camden Fort Meagher from a height. Pics Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh

Visit Cork’s Camden Fort Meagher for a great day out

If you are looking for a fantastic day out then look no further than Camden Fort Meagher.

With fantastic views over Cork Harbour, for over 400 years the fort has played a strategic role in defence and is recognised as one of the finest remaining examples of a classical coastal artillery fort in the world. Not only can you tour the fort and grounds but there’s a constantly revolving schedule of activities on site from military reenactments to concerts, exhibitions to garrison model events.

You can engage the services of the onsite historian and bring a school or corporate group on tour; you can even have your wedding there.

To find about more about this Cork gem visit www.camdenfortmeagher.ie.

End of summer sale at JYSK

We always seem to get the best of the weather when the kids go back to school in September, so now might be a great time to pick up some bargains in the garden clearance sale at JYSK.

Running until the 17th August you’ll find savings of up to 60 percent on garden tables, lounge sets and hanging egg chairs.

You’ll also find deals on smaller accessories such as solar lamps and planters. Spruce up your garden for an Indian summer or simply store your bargains for next year - it’s a win-win scenario.

Rich tea and charity

For the perfect refreshment why not try the brilliantly named ChariTea and LEMONAID+?

The range of organic Fairtrade drinks have just become available at a number of Irish retailers and eateries including Mortons, Barnhill Stores, Happy Out and One Kinda Folk. The ingredients are sourced from Fairtrade and organic producers and five cents from every bottle sold goes to the Lemonaid and ChariTea Foundation.

LEMONAID+ is made with fruit juices and sparkling water and come in four flavours, while ChariTea is a refreshing iced tea made with loose leaf tea naturally sweetened with organic agave nectar or honey.

Richard Malone at The National Gallery of Ireland

Wexford’s award winning son, designer Richard Malone, might be best known for his fashion design but he is also prolific in other areas of artistic design and inquiry. Malone has been in residence at the National Gallery of Ireland this summer wherein he has explored the work of the sculptor Alberto Giacometti whose work is on display until September 4th.

‘Knot Bind Gesture Bend’, Malone’s response to the work, is now open to the public. The residency took place in partnership with Dublin’s Arthaus Hotel and presents the designer’s work as he explores the limitations of language, gesture and symbolism in constructing meaning and identity using materials such as silk, foam, clay, wire, paint and steel.

For more information go to www.nationalgallery.ie.

Take a breather this Autumn at Harvey’s Point

Just before the outbreak of the pandemic, Harvey’s Point in Donegal spent €1m renovating their ballroom and events space. They then added 28 new rooms to the hotel last year including a number of stunning Lake View and Mountain View Balcony Rooms with private outdoor seating.

Overlooking the Bluestack Mountains and beautiful Lough Eske, Harvey’s Point is a cosy spot to indulge in some excellent lakeside dining as well as to relax after a day spent outdoors. Prices start from €428 per room per night with breakfast.