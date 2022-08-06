Weekend Loves: Herbal skincare, a chocolate cookbook and season less styles

Dublin Herbalists - Irish-made products with bonus climate credits

Dublin Herbalists make over 20 products for the body and face using natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, shea butter, rose water and essential oils as well as active ingredients such as rosemary antioxidant and papaya glycerol extract. The range includes eye and face creams, micellar water, body oils, bath salts and baby balms. Packaging at the company is designed with sustainability in mind, and now, when you shop online, €1 is donated to a climate cause of your choice at no added cost to the customer. Prices from €3.95 for a lip balm.

Great value wines at Tesco this summer

With household economics at the forefront of everyone’s minds the news that we don’t have to sacrifice taste for value at Tesco is welcome. This season, the retailer has a range of great value wines perfect for celebrating summer evenings with friends.

Casa Mana Tempranillo RRP €7.11, Tesco

Lateral Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile (RRP €7.40) is perfect with steaks and baked potatoes on the BBQ, while the Argentinian Firemark Malbec (RRP €7.70) will complement pork chops. If white is more your scene then you’ll find a dry yet fruity Chardonnay (RRP €7.40) or Tesco’s Taparoo Valley Sauvignon Semillon (RRP €7.40) which is ideal with salads and seafood. Use the click and collect option or order for home delivery for added convenience.

20th Anniversary of West Cork’s Masters of Tradition festival

With tickets from just €10, the Masters of Tradition Festival is a wonderful, and affordable, place to experience exquisite Irish traditional music played by some of the country’s most talented players. Visit Bantry for the 20th anniversary of the festival as headlined by its artistic director Martin Hayes who will be joined in the opening concert by pianist Cormac McCarthy, dancer Stephanie Keane, accordion player Brian Donnellan and sean-nós singer Saileog Ní Cheannabháin. Concerts take place in various locations throughout the festival including St. Brendan’s Church and Bantry House with acts including the Kathryn Tickell Trio (pictured below), fiddlers Sorcha Costello and Daire Bracken, pianist Catherine McHugh, concertina player and dancer Caitlín Nic Gabhann, accordion player Derek Hickey and a plethora of other talented folk. August 24-28, 2022.

The Kathryn Tickell Trio will appear at the Masters of Tradition Festival. Picture: The Bigger Picture Agency Ltd

Book tickets at: westcorkmusic.ie/masters-of-tradition

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Hazel Mountain Cookbook

Hazel Mountain Chocolate’s Kasha Connolly has just published her latest cookbook, a colourful, easy-to-follow book perfect for those with either a sweet tooth or a savory one.

Hazel Mountain Chocolate Picture: Philip Doyle

The Hazel Mountain Cookbook includes more than 45 simple-to-make dessert recipes with the added appeal of a gluten-free version for each one so that everyone can have their cake and eat it. From the bakery’s favourite gooseberry and coconut meringue pie to the Pina Colada cake, this is a book you’ll reach for time and time again.

Hazel Mountain Cookbook

Available from hazelmountainchocolate.com (€29.50)

Taylor Yates - luxurious, season-less design

Not only is Northern Irish brand Taylor Yates distinctive for its beautiful and functional leather bags made in a range of dreamy colours from forest green to petrol blue, plum to taupe, but the mother and daughter duo behind the label have just released their first range of knitwear too.

The Slipover style by Taylor Yates in a pale blue colour.

Based in Bushmills, the team recently visited Dublin’s Dylan Hotel to showcase their range of knits which are made in Belfast and classic enough in style to wear season after season. The Orla Knit Collection features a deep v-neck and a slash-neck style with long sleeves as well as a sleeveless tank top that can be worn on it’s own or over a shirt or dress. Made to order in Belfast from 100% fine Merino wool in classic black, inky blue, teal, pale blue, grey and other colours. From €148.99.

The Slash neck style sweater by Taylor Yates in Inky Blue.

A summer scent for men by Issey Miyake

A perfect summer fragrance for men, ideal for both downtime or the office, is the new L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau&Cèdre which is characterised by top notes of grapefruit, cardamom and green cypress with a heart of cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli. Typical of the brand, style is never far removed from substance and here the bottle is complemented with a khaki coloured real ash wood lid making it an attractive gift too.

L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau & CeÌdre by ISSEY MIYAKE 50ml, €65.