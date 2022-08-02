Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers 

The reality of an Irish summer is chilly evenings that call for some form of outerwear. 
Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers 

Neon Jacket at Holzweiler

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 22:00
Paula Burns

Avoid the chill in a lightweight jacket you can throw over your shoulders once the Goosebumps appear. The blazer remains a firm favourite this season, alongside a fresh take on old favourites. Go for a cropped denim jacket or a sleeveless mac for a contemporary look.

Get The Look

Neon Brights are the pop of colour your neutral style needs this summer season, as seen at Holzweiler.

Neon Jacket at Holzweiler
Neon Jacket at Holzweiler

Modern Heritage

A neutral tweed blazer isn’t just for chilly summer eves – its timeless quality will see through all the seasons, €450, Magee 1866.

Jacket in Donegal Tweed, €450, Magee 1866
Jacket in Donegal Tweed, €450, Magee 1866

Top Of The Crops

Not ready to embrace the crop-top trend? Opt for a cropped jacket for a subtle take on the look, €1,100, Prada at Brown Thomas.

Denim Cropped Jacket, €1,100, Prada at Brown Thomas
Denim Cropped Jacket, €1,100, Prada at Brown Thomas

Best Western

Take the Wild West back to the future with a fringed biker jacket, €67, River Island.

Fringed Leather Jacket, €67, River Island
Fringed Leather Jacket, €67, River Island

Minty Fresh

Breathe new life into the trusty trench this summer season with an updated sleeveless style, €125, COS.

Sleeveless Mac, €125, COS
Sleeveless Mac, €125, COS

Summer Loving

Channel your inner Sandy in a Pink-Ladies-inspired satin bomber jacket, €22, Penneys.

Satin Bomber Jacket, €22, Penneys
Satin Bomber Jacket, €22, Penneys

Soft Touch

Soften your approach to leisurewear with a pretty pastel padded jacket, €60, Weekday.

Pink Padded Jacket, €60, Weekday
Pink Padded Jacket, €60, Weekday

#ieloves: Flower Power

Let summer blooms make the perfect statement in a floral print jacket, €270, Stine Goya.

Floral Jacket, €270, Stine Goya
Floral Jacket, €270, Stine Goya

Animal Instinct

Give your outerwear the sartorial bite it deserves with oversized collars and leopard print, €295, Ganni.

Leopard Print Jacket, €295, Ganni
Leopard Print Jacket, €295, Ganni

The OG

Standing the test of time since 1853, this cult classic will never go out of style, €128, Levi’s at Next.

Original Denim Trucker Jacket, €128, Next
Original Denim Trucker Jacket, €128, Next

Read More

Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride

More in this section

Sex and the City Nostalgia is having a moment: 13 ways to wear Y2K
Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride
Weekend Loves: Celtic Woman, alcohol-free cocktails and crafty workshops Weekend Loves: Celtic Woman, alcohol-free cocktails and crafty workshops
<p>Want glossy, hydrated locks and a healthy scalp? An ACV rinse once a week after washing your hair is a great option</p>

Can washing your hair and scalp in apple cider vinegar make your tresses shiny and healthy?

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices