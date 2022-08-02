Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers 

Avoid the chill in a lightweight jacket you can throw over your shoulders once the Goosebumps appear. The blazer remains a firm favourite this season, alongside a fresh take on old favourites. Go for a cropped denim jacket or a sleeveless mac for a contemporary look.
Neon Brights are the pop of colour your neutral style needs this summer season, as seen at Holzweiler.
A neutral tweed blazer isn’t just for chilly summer eves – its timeless quality will see through all the seasons, €450, Magee 1866.
Not ready to embrace the crop-top trend? Opt for a cropped jacket for a subtle take on the look, €1,100, Prada at Brown Thomas.
Take the Wild West back to the future with a fringed biker jacket, €67, River Island.
Breathe new life into the trusty trench this summer season with an updated sleeveless style, €125, COS.
Channel your inner Sandy in a Pink-Ladies-inspired satin bomber jacket, €22, Penneys.
Soften your approach to leisurewear with a pretty pastel padded jacket, €60, Weekday.
Let summer blooms make the perfect statement in a floral print jacket, €270, Stine Goya.
Give your outerwear the sartorial bite it deserves with oversized collars and leopard print, €295, Ganni.
Standing the test of time since 1853, this cult classic will never go out of style, €128, Levi’s at Next.