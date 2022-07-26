Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride

Let your wardrobe do the talking in celebration of Cork Pride Week.
This is where you leave minimalism behind for a dopamine-infused look. If taking on all the rainbow colours is too much, opt for one mood-boosting hue at a time for mouth-watering style.
Be loud and be proud in feel-good pops of colour where summer’s juiciest hues shine through.
Bring some zing to your summer style in zesty lime, as seen at Coast X Nick Grindrod.
Introduce a burst of Y2K energy to your look with the ultimate ‘it’ bag, €195, Féri X Peelo.
Elevate the summer tee with sexy satin sleeves in scorching hot hues, €115, Essentiel Antwerp.
Go full-on pride in a flattering, hug-you-where-it-matters wrap dress, €108, Never Fully Dressed at Zalando.
Ditch the camo for cargo pants that are made to get you noticed, €75, River Island.
Bridgerton-inspired oversized bows give this mini dress the dramatic effect it deserves, €445, Ganni.
Take the new bohemia look to the max in vibrant fuchsia, €39.99, H&M.
Pack a punch in a dopamine-boosting red jumpsuit, €105, Oliver Bonas.
These lime-infused mules are sure to put some zest in your step, €16, Penneys.
Revitalise the standard shirt in refreshing sun-induced yellow, €90, Mint Velvet at Very.ie.