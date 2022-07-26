Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride

Be loud and be proud in feel-good pops of colour where summer’s juiciest hues shine through.
Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride

Lime green dress

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 22:00
Paula Burns

Let your wardrobe do the talking in celebration of Cork Pride Week. 

This is where you leave minimalism behind for a dopamine-infused look. If taking on all the rainbow colours is too much, opt for one mood-boosting hue at a time for mouth-watering style. 

Be loud and be proud in feel-good pops of colour where summer’s juiciest hues shine through.

GET THE LOOK

Lime green dress at Coast X Nick Grindrod
Lime green dress at Coast X Nick Grindrod

Bring some zing to your summer style in zesty lime, as seen at Coast X Nick Grindrod.

Century 21

Introduce a burst of Y2K energy to your look with the ultimate ‘it’ bag, €195, Féri X Peelo.

Baguette Bag, €195, Féri x Peelo
Baguette Bag, €195, Féri x Peelo

Hot Stuff

 Elevate the summer tee with sexy satin sleeves in scorching hot hues, €115, Essentiel Antwerp.

Jersey T-shirt with Satin Sleeves, €115, Essentiel Antwerp
Jersey T-shirt with Satin Sleeves, €115, Essentiel Antwerp

Rainbow Bright

Go full-on pride in a flattering, hug-you-where-it-matters wrap dress, €108, Never Fully Dressed at Zalando.

Rainbow Wrap Dress, €108, Never Fully Dressed at Zaland
Rainbow Wrap Dress, €108, Never Fully Dressed at Zaland

Ready For Action

 Ditch the camo for cargo pants that are made to get you noticed, €75, River Island.

Green Cargo Pants, €75, River Island
Green Cargo Pants, €75, River Island

#ieloves: Period Drama

Bridgerton-inspired oversized bows give this mini dress the dramatic effect it deserves, €445, Ganni.

Green Mini Dress, €445, Ganni
Green Mini Dress, €445, Ganni

Boho Chic

Take the new bohemia look to the max in vibrant fuchsia, €39.99, H&M.

Pink Boho Skirt, €39.99, H&amp;M
Pink Boho Skirt, €39.99, H&M

Ruby Rouge

Pack a punch in a dopamine-boosting red jumpsuit, €105, Oliver Bonas.

Jumpsuit, €105, Oliver Bonas
Jumpsuit, €105, Oliver Bonas

Citrus Hit

These lime-infused mules are sure to put some zest in your step, €16, Penneys.

Lime Green Mules, €16, Penneys
Lime Green Mules, €16, Penneys

Little Miss Sunshine

Revitalise the standard shirt in refreshing sun-induced yellow, €90, Mint Velvet at Very.ie.

Yellow Shirt, €90, Mint Velvet at Very.ie
Yellow Shirt, €90, Mint Velvet at Very.ie

More in this section

Wearable art: 12 ways to make an exhibition of yourself Wearable art: 12 ways to make an exhibition of yourself
Get leggy with it: 10 ways to rock a short hemline  Get leggy with it: 10 ways to rock a short hemline 
Six of the best plastic-free suncreams to protect your skin and the planet  Six of the best plastic-free suncreams to protect your skin and the planet 
<p>Bargain Hunter July 27</p>

Bargain Hunter: Half-price school essentials, gin deals and BBQ bargains 

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices