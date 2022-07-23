Weekend Loves: Plant-based protein shakes and Ireland's first LGBTQIA+ radio station 

Filthy Rich plant-based protein shakes

Many of us are seeking healthier options these days so we were keen to try Filthy Rich — a new range of protein and vitamin shakes that are formulated in Ireland and now available in Spars and selected SuperValu stores.

The new range of shakes is perfect for those seeking a protein hit but who prefer dairy-free options; they’re also low in sugar, gluten-free, soy-free and get their protein punch from pea protein rather than animal-derived sources.

Each 330ml carton is also fortified with Vitamin C, magnesium and calcium. Individual cartons cost €3.30 with gift packs also available.

Dublin streets go traffic free for Summer Sunday

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, Christian Doyle (7) from Dublin and a giant fluttering butterfly Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Agency, Dublin

If you happen to be in Dublin on Sunday August 7 then you’ll be able to enjoy traffic-free streets and on-street entertainment for people of all ages as College Green and Dame Street are closed to traffic for the family-friendly Summer Sunday Event.

Taking place between noon and 4pm there’ll be a carnival theme with stilt walkers and jugglers as well as circus workshops, face painting and plenty of seating available so you can relax or enjoy a picnic outdoors on what are normally some of the busiest roads in the capital.

Shells of Strandhill for great grub and gifts

Shells Cafe and Shop

One of our favourite spots for great food out west is Shells in surfer’s paradise Strandhill.

The award-winning seaside café has undergone refurbishment both inside and out including the addition of a new awning to keep punters dry when the heatwave ends.

Some of our favourites in this Sligo establishment are their delicious fish and chips, excellent Fairtrade coffees and homemade cakes and bread.

While you’re there, you can also pay a visit to the Shells Little Shop for a range of artisan treats and gifts including a beautifully curated selection of wellness, jewellery, homewares, books and baby items.

Pride Vibes - the LGBTQIA+ radio station

Pride Vibes radio

Cork Pride Festival kicks off today and runs until July 31, so now is probably a good time to tell you about Ireland’s first radio station for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The station, which launched at the end of June, includes a great programme of music, conversations and documentaries designed to inform, educate and entertain listeners.

The station has been developed by Wireless Ireland and designed to celebrate the successes of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as to kickstart conversations around issues that matter.

The project sees collaboration between LGBTQIA+ organisations and is sponsored by youth charity Belong To.

Tune in at www.pridevibes.ie or see Instagram: @pridevibesradio.

Support this summer’s Woodie’s Heroes Campaign

Woodies heroes campaign

Having raised some €2.5 million over the past seven years, the new fundraising campaign by Woodie’s has kicked off in support of Childline by ISPCC, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Running until Saturday, August 13, each charity has been selected via a vote shared with over 1,600 staff members. You can donate at the tills in Woodie’s shops by adding €1, €2 or €5 to your bill, as well as online, or by text.

Over six days in August two teams of ‘Woodie’s Heroes’ cyclists will also cycle 1,000 km each around Ireland visiting all 35 Woodie’s stores to collect their fundraising cheques.

Cool co-ords and activewear by Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores

Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores co-ord

Co-ords are big news this summer and the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores range has you covered with some lovely options including this mauve shorts-and-sweatshirt combo.

Elsewhere in the new ‘Petal Power’ collection, you’ll find swimwear and activewear pieces perfect for getting active whether you’re going for a neighbourhood walk, a more ambitious hike, swimming in your local pool or diving off the rocks in your favourite outdoor swimming spot.

Inspired by the Irish countryside, the colour palette includes mauve, cornflower blue and cloudy greys, while a wildflower-inspired floral print can be found across leggings, crop tops and swimwear. Prices from approx €10.