Weekend Loves: Plant-based protein shakes and Ireland's first LGBTQIA+ radio station 

Cork Pride Festival kicks off today and runs until July 31, so now is probably a good time to tell you about Ireland’s first radio station for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The station, which launched at the end of June, includes a great programme of music, conversations and documentaries designed to inform, educate and entertain listeners.
The station has been developed by Wireless Ireland and designed to celebrate the successes of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as to kickstart conversations around issues that matter.
The project sees collaboration between LGBTQIA+ organisations and is sponsored by youth charity Belong To.
- Tune in at www.pridevibes.ie or see Instagram: @pridevibesradio.