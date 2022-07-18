Bargain Hunter: More back to school offers, baby bargains and Boots' No7 Beauty Vault 

Plus, Tesco is doing a good job of enticing customers to join its Clubcard loyalty program with great offers for members 
Bargain Hunter July 18

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Nicole Glennon

Back to School

M&amp;S is offering 20% off school uniforms for Sparks members 
If you’re getting the little ones kitted out for the new school year, it might be worth signing up to M&S Sparks loyalty problem. New and existing users will be able to avail of 20% off school uniforms until July 25, with the retailer also promising to ‘freeze’ it’s prices from last year as many parents are feeling the cost of living crunch. Shop in stores or online at marksandspencer.com/ie.

Clubcard rewards 

Nivea Sun moisturising sun lotion 50+ is half price for Clubcard members 
Tesco is doing a good job of enticing customers to join its Clubcard loyalty program with signs throughout its stores highlighting the bog difference between products' regular price and the Clubcard price. For example, a range of Haagen-Dazs luxury ice-creams are now priced at €6.20 for non-Clubcard members, or €4 to those who sign up. If you’re stocking up on bathing essentials, Dove’s body scrubs are €8.50 without the Clubcard, or €6 with it. A number of Colgate’s toothpastes are €6 for regular customers, or €4.50 for Clubcard members. In particular, there are big savings to be had when it comes to suncare, with a number of Nivea Sun products half price for Clubcard members. Shop online at Tesco.ie. 

Smells good 

The 100ml version of the Sí eau de parfum is now €91.95 on Look Fantastic
If you’re a fan of Giorgio Armani’s scents, LookFantastic are offering 20% off some of their stunning perfumes at the moment. The 100ml version of the Sí eau de parfum is now €91.95 (RRP €122.45), while the 50ml version of the My Way eau de parfum is €71.45 (RRP €94.95). Shop at lookfantastic.ie 

Baby bargains 

Fisher-Price Play Gym €24.99 in Aldi
Aldi’s Baby and Toddler Event is back from July 21, with baby food, nappies, and playtime accessories like the Fisher-Price Play Gym (€24.99) all on offer. A Moses Basket with Rocking Stand (€44.99) will also be in stores along with the Bedside Crib (€139.99) which can be easily attached to most adult beds, allowing little ones to sleep next to their parents while remaining in their own crib. Shop in stores, nationwide.

No7 Beauty Vault

Boots' No7 Beauty Vault offers great savings
Fans of Boots No7 products can nab some of the brand's best summer beauty and skincare products at a bargain price with Boots no7 Beauty Vault. Worth €166.65, it's on sale for €45, offering a saving of €121.65, Available in stores and online at Boots.ie.

