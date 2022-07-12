Sightseeing: ten ways to travel light in style

Anna Cleveland arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 22:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

The bright lights of a city break are enticing. 

However, deciding what to pack can overshadow the fun. 

When it comes to micro-packing, going back to basics is key. 

A weekend break is the chance to create a capsule wardrobe look that is street-style worthy. 

Take your favourite oversized blazer or trusty midi dress to new sights where they can shine bright again.

GET THE LOOK:

Simple, casual, yet elegant - take inspiration from model Anna Cleveland arriving at the Venice Film Festival.

Wide Leg Jeans, €60, Weekday
Wide Leg Jeans, €60, Weekday

Denim Redux: All hail the return of the wide-leg jean – giving us city chic with a relaxed vibe, €60, Weekday.

Black Jumpsuit, €48.99, Esprit at Zalando
Black Jumpsuit, €48.99, Esprit at Zalando

Pitch Perfect: Jump into a day of sightseeing in the perfect all-in-one ensemble, €48.99, Esprit at Zalando.

Zebra Print Shirt, €38, Boohoo
Zebra Print Shirt, €38, Boohoo

Zebra Crossing: Take the chic styling of a muted animal print shirt for easy day-to-night dressing, €38, Boohoo.

Tulum Fedora Hat, €65.38, Beauabea
Tulum Fedora Hat, €65.38, Beauabea

#ieloves: Hat Trick: Take shade in the city heat while keeping your hat on, €65.38, Beauabea.

Studded Bag, €399, Emma By Jane
Studded Bag, €399, Emma By Jane

Cross-Body Check: Don’t weigh yourself down with a heavy load – instead choose a cross-body bag for ease, €399, Emma By Jane.

Pink Loafer, €44, Office
Pink Loafer, €44, Office

Stepping Out: Forget the heels – step onto the city streets in the season’s must-have loafer, €44, Office.

Midi Daisy Print Dress, €105, Oliver Bonas
Midi Daisy Print Dress, €105, Oliver Bonas

Daisy Chain: Bring town and country together in the perennial floral midi dress, €105, Oliver Bonas.

Oversized Yellow Blazer, €79.99, Mango
Oversized Yellow Blazer, €79.99, Mango

Ray Of Light: A dopamine-infused blazer will instantly energise your everyday style, €79.99, Mango.

Breton Top, €38.50, FatFace
Breton Top, €38.50, FatFace

Gallic Charms: While in Paris channel your inner French girl chic in a Breton stripe top, €38.50, FatFace.

