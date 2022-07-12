Sightseeing: ten ways to travel light in style

The bright lights of a city break are enticing.
However, deciding what to pack can overshadow the fun.
When it comes to micro-packing, going back to basics is key.
A weekend break is the chance to create a capsule wardrobe look that is street-style worthy.
Take your favourite oversized blazer or trusty midi dress to new sights where they can shine bright again.
Simple, casual, yet elegant - take inspiration from model Anna Cleveland arriving at the Venice Film Festival.
All hail the return of the wide-leg jean – giving us city chic with a relaxed vibe, €60, Weekday.
Jump into a day of sightseeing in the perfect all-in-one ensemble, €48.99, Esprit at Zalando.
Take the chic styling of a muted animal print shirt for easy day-to-night dressing, €38, Boohoo.
Hat Trick: Take shade in the city heat while keeping your hat on, €65.38, Beauabea.
Don’t weigh yourself down with a heavy load – instead choose a cross-body bag for ease, €399, Emma By Jane.
Forget the heels – step onto the city streets in the season’s must-have loafer, €44, Office.
Bring town and country together in the perennial floral midi dress, €105, Oliver Bonas.
A dopamine-infused blazer will instantly energise your everyday style, €79.99, Mango.
While in Paris channel your inner French girl chic in a Breton stripe top, €38.50, FatFace.