Breezy does it: 11 ways to wear the 'coastal grandmother' look

Do you like trips to the farmer’s market, noodling in the garden and hosting afternoon tea?
Does your wardrobe consist of breezy linen and cashmere separates? Is your style icon Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give?
Congratulations! You’re an official member of the ‘coastal grandmother’ club.
Coined by TikTok influencer @lexnicoleta, the ‘coastal grandmother’ moniker has become summer’s coveted aesthetic.
Described by Nicoleta as ‘taking elements of an aspirational lifestyle and bringing them into your everyday life’, the trend has garnered celebrity fans like Anne Hathaway, thanks to its universal laidback appeal.
It’s even got its own Spotify playlist. Grab your wicker basket and bougie cardigan, your slow-mo beach walk starts now. Here are 11 wardrobe staples to get you started.
1. Flotsam print gathered dress, Toast, €295
2. Luisa Spagnoli ‘Meditazione’ cardigan, Zalando, €457
3. Oversized linen shirt, & Other Stories, €69
4. Pleated barrel leg chinos, COS, €79
5. Iris & Ink ‘Sidonie’ cashmere sweater, The Outnet, €236
6. Linen tunic dress, Arket, €99
7. Small Chatai weave ‘Hogla’ basket, Toast, €60
8. Straw bucket hat, & Other Stories, €35
9. Woven leather slides, Arket, €150
10. Recycled half zip jumper with Breton stripes, La Redoute, was €55.99; now €36.39
11. Part Two stripe dress, Itsome, €99.95
- LINEN SHIRT: Wear open over a tank top with a pair of matching shorts. Layer with a shoulder-slung sweater.
- COSY CARDIGAN: Oversized and, ideally, cable-knit; pair with chinos, a comfortable porch seat and a cup of loose-leaf tea.
- BREEZY DRESS: Minimalist midi length iterations look best teamed with a straw hat and sliders.
- RELAXED CHINOS: The effortless go-to dressed up or down with a cashmere knit or Breton jumper.