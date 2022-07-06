Get Dressed: Ten ways to rock a simple frock

"For 2022, anything goes - from flirty mini dresses to the perennial floral, every style is top of the frocks."
"Nothing says summer style quite like a pretty dress."

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Staying at the top spot of wardrobe staples, our love for the summer gúna continues. 

A sartorial favourite, it has all the ease of an all-in-one look making it perfect for balmy summer days. 

For 2022, anything goes - from flirty mini dresses to the perennial floral, every style is top of the frocks.

GET THE LOOK:

Joanna Hope at Oxendales
Enjoy the drama and flounce of this season’s favourite ruffled dress, as seen at Oxendales.

Embroidered Maxi Dress, €396, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts
Over Easy: Stay mellow in yellow this summer season, €396, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts.

Rose Embroidered Dress, €200, RHS X Oasis
Rose Garden: By inspired by nature where roses are red and stylishly sweet, €200, RHS X Oasis.

Print Dress, €169.95, Fabienne Chapot at Serena Boutique
Hot Tropic: Turn up the heat to your summer dress style with tropical hues and motifs, €169.95, Fabienne Chapot at Serena Boutique.

Mini Dress, €309, Rixo
#ieloves: Holiday Romance: Pretty ruffled edges will have you falling in love with the mini dress all over again, €309, Rixo.

Gingham Sailor Dress, €530, Shrimps
Sea Breeze: This sailor-inspired dress will keep you looking shipshape all summer long, €530, Shrimps.

Broderie Anglaise Wrapp Dress, €50, River Island
White Heat: Stay cool in the summer sun in a delicate broderie anglaise dress, €50, River Island.

Orange Dress, €219, Baum und Pferdgarten
Citrus Hit: Quench your thirst for style in mouth-watering orange, €219, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Cotton Dress, €19.99, H&amp;M
Garden Variety: The perennial floral midi remains the must-have style of the season, €19.99, H&M.

Denima Shirt Dress, €89, COS
Denim Daze: Ease into summer dressing in a classic denim shirt-dress, €89, COS.

