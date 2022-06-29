Event queen: 14 ways to celebrate in style this summer

Day at the races, wedding guest, garden party, weekend cocktails, bougie hen do, night on the tiles, reunion with friends, charity lunch, anniversary date, birthday bonanza or ‘just because’: there’s always an occasion fit for a dress. Why not get inspired by these 14 fabulous finds?

Alexander McQueen strapless dress, Brown Thomas, €3,490

'Alia' maxi dress, Hanifa, €173.95

Extended 'Sloan' dress, Mara Hoffman, €665

Gina Tricot 'Sanjana' cowl neck dress, Zalando, €60

Long dress with knot detail - Limited Edition, Mango, €169

Long sleeve beaded shift dress, River Island, €147

Rebecca Vallance 'Casey' striped lurex gown, Brown Thomas, €590

Judi Love tie side printed midi dress, Littlewoods, €65

Rick Owens 'Athena' one-shoulder coated-denim gown, Net-a-Porter, €450

Ruched gingham midi dress, Whistles, €195

Printed bandeau midi dress, & Other Stories, €149

Vampire's Wife 'Night Tremors' dress, Havana, €1,575

Oscar de la Renta ruched wool-blend midi shift dress, The Outnet, was €2,486; now €1,244

Satin floral dress, Mango, €79.99

STYLE NOTES

BUTTERFLY SLEEVES: Balances hips with its gently flared shape. Best for pear shapes.

ASYMMETRIC NECK: Creates the illusion of narrow shoulders. Best for inverted triangles.

BIAS CUT: Body-con draping gives the illusion of curves. Best for column shapes.

BISHOP SLEEVES: Fitted cuffs with a visual endpoint. Best for hourglass shapes.

EMPIRE LINE: The high waistline marks the smallest point of your figure and flows out. Best for pear and apple shapes.

BANDEAU NECK: A bust-enhancing fit typical for fit-and-flare and bod-con dresses. Best for hourglass shapes.

WRAP STYLE: Universally flattering; waist-cinching, bust-enhancing, hip-skimming style. Best for bigger busts or those looking to add curves.

SHIFT STYLE: Rectangular shape with a straight-lined relaxed fit. Best Ideal for apple, athletic and column shapes.