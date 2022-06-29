Event queen: 14 ways to celebrate in style this summer

Day at the races, wedding guest, garden party, weekend cocktails, bougie hen do, night on the tiles, reunion with friends, charity lunch, anniversary date, birthday bonanza or ‘just because’: there’s always an occasion fit for a dress. Why not get inspired by these 14 fabulous finds?
Long dress with knot detail - Limited Edition, Mango, €169
Balances hips with its gently flared shape. Best for pear shapes.
Creates the illusion of narrow shoulders. Best for inverted triangles.
Body-con draping gives the illusion of curves. Best for column shapes.
Fitted cuffs with a visual endpoint. Best for hourglass shapes.
The high waistline marks the smallest point of your figure and flows out. Best for pear and apple shapes.
A bust-enhancing fit typical for fit-and-flare and bod-con dresses. Best for hourglass shapes.
Universally flattering; waist-cinching, bust-enhancing, hip-skimming style. Best for bigger busts or those looking to add curves.
Rectangular shape with a straight-lined relaxed fit. Best Ideal for apple, athletic and column shapes.