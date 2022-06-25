Weekend Loves: Flowers, rosé and the best of Beara

A botanical amble through Ireland and Britain

Just published, ‘Where the Wildflowers Grow’ by botanist Leif Bersweden follows the author on a year-long journey across Britain and Ireland last year. Bersweden’s lifelong interest in plants began at the tender age of seven.

He’s an advocate of ‘botanising’ - the pursuit of wandering and noticing the plants around us as an accessible and mindful activity. This is a tale of his botanical journey through Britain and Ireland with specific chapters featuring Derry and Cork. A meditative, descriptive, easy-to-read book that’s perfect for plant lovers.

Hodder & Stoughton. Available in Hardback, eBook and audio. UK£20.

Popular teeth whitening pen gets a glow up

Spotlight Oral Care has become the go-to product for those seeking easy and effective whitening without the hassle of messy gels and trays. The brand has just launched its Deluxe Edition - a whitening pen in a rose gold colour which dispenses a small amount of gel containing hydrogen peroxide - the active ingredient that dissolves stains and whitens teeth. Twist the pen to dispense the whitening gel and leave in place for five minutes before rinsing. Handy for holidays too.

€29.95. Available from eu.spotlightoralcare.com

The hilarious whistle-stop show for Harry Potter fans

‘Potted Potter – The Unauthorised Harry Experience’ is a madcap dash through the ‘Harry Potter’ books - including a game of Quidditch - in just seventy minutes. It may have taken your child forever to read the books, and hours on end to watch the movies, but here you’ll get a breakneck tour through everything from horcruxes to Hufflepuffs in just over one hour. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors - Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner - ‘Potted Potter’ is perfect for those aged six to Dumbledore (very old) and is a silly, funny, irreverent romp through all seven books.

Tickets from €25 plus booking fee. Muggles under 12 months go free. 9th to 13th August 2022. Book at: thehelix.ie

Stay skin safe with SHISEIDO

SHISEIDO’S new Urban Environment Oil-Free Sun Care Emulsion with SPF 30 is a great way to protect your face from sun damage and pollution this summer. Perfect for the city and beyond, the milky, non-oily emulsion doubles up as a primer under makeup and contains broad-spectrum sunscreen agents with the benefits of spirulina to safeguard skin from ageing. Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure. Wear with or without makeup.

€40. Available in Arnotts and pharmacies nationwide.

Everything’s coming up rosé

The WILDE restaurant at Dublin’s Westbury hotel is celebrating summer with an expertly curated selection of rosé wines from the south of France. ‘Everything’s Rosé’ features award-winning wines from the Provence-based Maison Mirabeau as well as sparkling rosé wines and champagnes.

The special cocktail menu includes four pink cocktails including the Mirabeau Cup featuring Mirabeau Pure Rosé, raspberry, rhubarb, mint and cherry tonic. With beautiful menus featuring the work of artist Ciara O’Neill and floral installations by Kasia Skopinska ‘Everything’s Rosé’ is a delightful way to celebrate summer in the city.

From now until August 31st at WILDE at The Westbury. @wildedublin @westburydublin

Celebrating the best of Beara

Brothers Naoise and Cillian Barry have recently set up Seaweed & Saltwater - a new lifestyle and travel company designed to bring their love of the outdoors to their customers. The pair are currently building energy-conscious retreats on the Beara Peninsula and have just launched the first of their Mercedes campervans for hire.

It’s luxury on wheels with hot showers, a well set up kitchen, solar panels, Wi-Fi, a firepit, comfy beds, duvets from The White Company, cashmere hot water bottles from Ekotree and throws from McNutt. Available for one-off hire, they also have a ‘Van Club’ option which is similar to a timeshare for those who think ahead, as well as lovely gift sets perfect for sea swimmers and ramblers alike.