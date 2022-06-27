Bargain Hunter: End of season sales, bargain cabin luggage and Tesco's swimwear 

End-of-season sales

It’s that time of year again — your favourite high-street shops are trying to sell off old stock. Granted some of this will be the leftovers nobody else wanted, but there are always a few gems too. Online retailers like iCLOTHING, ASOS, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal are all getting in on the action, as well as brands like M&S, River Island, Mango and Zara. The online stock moves FAST, so if you see something you like that’s sold out online, it might be worth giving your nearest retailer a call to see if they still have it in store.

Capri midi shirt dress from iClothing's end of season sale

Poolside style

After two years of sunning ourselves in the back garden, we’re glad to be able to jump back on a plane to a place far far away... If you’re looking for some new suits to wear by the pool, you might be surprised to find out that F&F at Tesco is an affordable and stylish option. Model and presenter, Abbey Clancy is repping the supermarket’s new brand of 70’s inspired swimwear pieces, which include high-waisted briefs (€5.50) and one-shoulder swimsuits (€28.00) — we love the orange number. Available in sizes 6-22 in select F&F at Tesco stores nationwide.

Abbey Clancy modelling the orange one-shoulder swimsuit from F&F at Tesco

Decadent deals

Who doesn’t like to smell incredible? With Ritual’s latest sale, you can get 30% off some of their yummiest collections including Sakura, Mehr, Ayurveda, Karma and Happy Buddha, as well as the Limited Edition Serendipity products. Products in the sale include shampoos, conditioners, body scrubs, shower oils, body oils, shaving foams and perfumes.

The Ritual of Happy Buddha Dry Oil for Body & Hair, 100ml. Reduced from €20.50 to €14.35

Are we there yet?

Looking for cheap suitcases? Try Penneys, where the €26 silver rib hard shell suitcase is perfect for the cabin (tried and tested!), or go for the model with the largest size, €42. Over in Home Store + More, all lightweight luggage is half price. Cabin size luggage starts at €34.99 (RRP €69.99), while the largest sizes come in at €49.99 (RRP €99.99).