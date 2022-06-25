ieStyle Live: Cork’s most glamorous event is back — here's how to get tickets

After a two-year hiatus Cork’s most glamorous event is back in-person — and we want to see you there.
ieStyle LIVE, presented by the Irish Examiner in association with Clarins, makes a triumphant return to City Hall, Cork on October 20 for an evening of dinner, discussion and of course, fashion.
Our hosts with the most, Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney will be joined by stylist Corina Gaffey to showcase the latest A/W trends on the ieStyle LIVE catwalk, with special guests yet to be announced. Plus our charity partner for 2022 is Peter McVerry Trust.
Last year, our virtual event saw bestselling author Cecelia Ahern, Irish Examiner fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor and skincare expert Dr Clodagh O’Shea join Sonya Lennon for ieStyle Live From The Couch. The year prior, Ballincollig-born Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine Samantha Barry joined us for a Q&A, while celebrity make-up artist Christine Lucignano gave us an exclusive make-up for Zoom tutorial.
But this year, it's back to City Hall, where we will be erecting a catwalk to showcase the latest in cutting-edge style, with cocktails and conversations that won't be subject to a cooperative Wifi connection.
Tickets are on sale now at irishexaminer.com/iestylelive.