ieStyle Live: Cork’s most glamorous event is back — here's how to get tickets

Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney will be joined by stylist Corina Gaffey to showcase the latest A/W trends on the ieStyle LIVE catwalk in City Hall
ieStyle Live: Cork’s most glamorous event is back — here's how to get tickets

The ieStyle Live fashion event at Cork City Hall in 2019

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

After a two-year hiatus Cork’s most glamorous event is back in-person — and we want to see you there.

ieStyle LIVE, presented by the Irish Examiner in association with Clarins, makes a triumphant return to City Hall, Cork on October 20 for an evening of dinner, discussion and of course, fashion.

Our hosts with the most, Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney will be joined by stylist Corina Gaffey to showcase the latest A/W trends on the ieStyle LIVE catwalk, with special guests yet to be announced. Plus our charity partner for 2022 is Peter McVerry Trust.

Last year, our virtual event saw bestselling author Cecelia Ahern, Irish Examiner fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor and skincare expert Dr Clodagh O’Shea join Sonya Lennon for ieStyle Live From The Couch. The year prior, Ballincollig-born Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine Samantha Barry joined us for a Q&A, while celebrity make-up artist Christine Lucignano gave us an exclusive make-up for Zoom tutorial.

But this year, it's back to City Hall, where we will be erecting a catwalk to showcase the latest in cutting-edge style, with cocktails and conversations that won't be subject to a cooperative Wifi connection. 

Tickets are on sale now at irishexaminer.com/iestylelive.

Read More

Cecelia Ahern: I discovered why older women felt invisible — the advertisers weren’t interested

More in this section

Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 - Day 1 Festival Fever: 10 throwback styles from the ‘90s and early 2000s for the main stage
Check yourself: 13 ways to work gingham into your summer outfits Check yourself: 13 ways to work gingham into your summer outfits
Bargain Hunter: IKEA's summer sale, half-price trainers and a patio heater for less than €60 Bargain Hunter: IKEA's summer sale, half-price trainers and a patio heater for less than €60
<p>The must-have hair accessories of the season</p>

From bows to claw clips: these are the summer's hottest hair accessories

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices