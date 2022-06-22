Check yourself: 13 ways to work gingham into your summer outfits

What do The Wizard of Oz, Bridget Bardot and Comme des Garçons have in common? Elevating a humble fabric to cult status - gingham.
Whether Dorothy Gale’s iconic pinafore, Bardot’s pink wedding dress or Rei Kawakubo’s spring/summer `97 ‘Lumps and Bumps’ collection - each had a part to play in establishing the pretty checkerboard print as a perennial expectation rather than a passing trend.
This season, prepare for a mix of traditional, contemporary, and unconventional renditions of an old favourite. Looking for inspiration? Check out these 13 failsafe ways to box clever.
1. ‘Honey’ gingham blouse, €85; ‘Buzz’ gingham tweed trousers, €98, Sister Jane
2. MSGM gingham cropped trousers, Farfetch, were €344; now €241
3. Self-Portrait gingham check-print cropped blouse, Farfetch, was €275; now €206
4. Camper ‘Meda’ gingham sandals, Farfetch, were €110; now €88
5. ERL embroidered gingham cotton Oxford shirt, Net-a-Porter, €171.38
6. ‘Ellie’ gingham dress, Stine Goya, €290
7. Faithfull The Brand ‘Romilla’ cutout gingham cotton midi-dress, Net-a-Porter, €329
8. Gingham short sleeve seersucker jumpsuit, Monki, €40
9. Pure cotton gingham puff sleeve longline blouse, M&S €42
10. M&S Collection pure cotton gingham square neck midi dress, M&S, €47.50
11. M&S Collection pure linen checked bucket hat, M&S, €20
12. ‘Montenegro’ seersucker puff sleeve midi-dress, Rixo, €351
13. Gingham check round natural brown crossbody bag, Oliver Bonas, €51
- OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Look to typically masculine styles and proportions like ERL’s Oxford shirt for a fresh take on the trend.
- PUT IT IN NEUTRAL: Counter the print’s whimsy with a grounded colour like earthen brown.
- THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX: Opt for a reimagined iteration like Stine Goya’s geometric spin on gingham.
- DO DETAIL: Prefer a low-key approach? Introduce gingham with thoughtful details like Oliver Bonas’ scarf handle wicker bag.