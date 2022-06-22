Check yourself: 13 ways to work gingham into your summer outfits

The patterned print is a longtime fashion fave - and it's having a moment
The enduring popularity of gingham is no boxticking exercise

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Inspiration:

What do The Wizard of Oz, Bridget Bardot and Comme des Garçons have in common? Elevating a humble fabric to cult status - gingham. 

Whether Dorothy Gale’s iconic pinafore, Bardot’s pink wedding dress or Rei Kawakubo’s spring/summer `97 ‘Lumps and Bumps’ collection - each had a part to play in establishing the pretty checkerboard print as a perennial expectation rather than a passing trend. 

This season, prepare for a mix of traditional, contemporary, and unconventional renditions of an old favourite. Looking for inspiration? Check out these 13 failsafe ways to box clever.

Get the Look:

‘Honey’ gingham blouse, €85; ‘Buzz’ gingham tweed trousers, €98, Sister Jane
1. ‘Honey’ gingham blouse, €85; ‘Buzz’ gingham tweed trousers, €98, Sister Jane 

MSGM gingham cropped trousers, Farfetch, were €344; now €241
2. MSGM gingham cropped trousers, Farfetch, were €344; now €241 

Self-Portrait gingham check-print cropped blouse, Farfetch, was €275; now €206
3. Self-Portrait gingham check-print cropped blouse, Farfetch, was €275; now €206 

Camper ‘Meda’ gingham sandals, Farfetch, were €110; now €88
4. Camper ‘Meda’ gingham sandals, Farfetch, were €110; now €88 

ERL embroidered gingham cotton Oxford shirt, Net-a-Porter, €171.38
5. ERL embroidered gingham cotton Oxford shirt, Net-a-Porter, €171.38 

‘Ellie’ gingham dress, Stine Goya, €290
6. ‘Ellie’ gingham dress, Stine Goya, €290 

Faithfull The Brand ‘Romilla’ cutout gingham cotton midi-dress, Net-a-Porter, €329
7. Faithfull The Brand ‘Romilla’ cutout gingham cotton midi-dress, Net-a-Porter, €329 

Gingham short sleeve seersucker jumpsuit, Monki, €40
8. Gingham short sleeve seersucker jumpsuit, Monki, €40 

Pure cotton gingham puff sleeve longline blouse, M&amp;S €42
9. Pure cotton gingham puff sleeve longline blouse, M&S €42 

M&amp;S Collection pure cotton gingham square neck midi dress, M&amp;S, €47.50
10. M&S Collection pure cotton gingham square neck midi dress, M&S, €47.50 

M&amp;S Collection pure linen checked bucket hat, M&amp;S, €20
11. M&S Collection pure linen checked bucket hat, M&S, €20 

‘Montenegro’ seersucker puff sleeve midi-dress, Rixo, €351
12. ‘Montenegro’ seersucker puff sleeve midi-dress, Rixo, €351 

Gingham check round natural brown crossbody bag, Oliver Bonas, €51
13. Gingham check round natural brown crossbody bag, Oliver Bonas, €51

Style Notes:

  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Look to typically masculine styles and proportions like ERL’s Oxford shirt for a fresh take on the trend.
  • PUT IT IN NEUTRAL: Counter the print’s whimsy with a grounded colour like earthen brown.
  • THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX: Opt for a reimagined iteration like Stine Goya’s geometric spin on gingham.
  • DO DETAIL: Prefer a low-key approach? Introduce gingham with thoughtful details like Oliver Bonas’ scarf handle wicker bag.

