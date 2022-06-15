Summer swimwear: 13 ways to wear bikinis

Sun. Sea. Sand: Summer’s blessed trifecta has us hankering for new swimwear. What better way to welcome a post-lockdown tan than a body-baring bikini?
Shake off the memory of restrictions and feel the heat on your skin. It’s been a long time coming. Enjoy!
Looking for inspiration? We’ve combed the beaches for 13 ways to look twice as nice.
Make like Missoni and co-opt a bikini top with summer separates.
Bored of bikini sets? Create a bespoke look from brands like & Others Stories and M&S with interchangeable sizes and styles that suit you.
Draw attention to a small waist with Zimmerman’s chain-embellished underwire bikini; Oséree’s YSK halter neck balances an inverted triangle’s top half while Zimmerman’s chain embellished full briefs create symmetry for a classic pair. Bigger bust? Get a confidence boost with Simply Be’s ample support.
Not all drama needs to be front and centre. Simply Be and Zalando make a case for criss-cross straps and intricate back lacing.