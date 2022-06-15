Summer swimwear: 13 ways to wear bikinis

Feel the heat on your skin once again with these gorgeous bikinis 
Summer swimwear: 13 ways to wear bikinis

What better way to welcome a post-lockdown tan than a body-baring bikini?

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Sun. Sea. Sand: Summer’s blessed trifecta has us hankering for new swimwear. What better way to welcome a post-lockdown tan than a body-baring bikini? 

Shake off the memory of restrictions and feel the heat on your skin. It’s been a long time coming. Enjoy! 

Looking for inspiration? We’ve combed the beaches for 13 ways to look twice as nice.

Shirred bandeau bikini top, high-cut bikini briefs, & Other Stories 

Shirred bandeau bikini top, €35, high-cut bikini briefs, €29, &amp; Other Stories
Zimmermann ‘Tropicana’ chain-embellished underwire bikini, Net-a-Porter 

Zimmermann ‘Tropicanca’ chain-embellished underwire bikini, Net-a-Porter, €355
Mesh elastic trim high neck bikini set, Simply Be

Mesh elastic trim high neck bikini set, Simply Be, €50
Hunza G ‘Rosie’ seersucker-bandeau bikini, Net-a-Porter

Hunza G ‘Rosie’ seersucker-bandeau bikini, Net-a-Porter, €185
Oséree shine halter neck bikini, Net-a-Porter

Oséree shine halterneck bikini, Net-a-Porter, €200
The bow-shoulder ruched ‘Sidestroke’ bikini top; the ruched high leg, high rise bottom, Summersalt 

The bow-shoulder ruched sidestroke bikini top, €80; the ruched high leg high rise bottom, €60, Summersalt
Bruno Banani ‘Alexa’ set, Zalando

Bruno Banani ‘Alexa’ set, Zalando, from €50
Boho halter neck bandeau bikini set, Simply Be

Boho halterneck bandeau bikini set, Simply Be, €57.50
‘Queensland 2’ top, Mikoh

‘Queensland 2’ top, Mikoh, €117.95
‘Lami’ bottoms, Mikoh, €98.95
Green top; green bottoms, H&M 

Green top, €17.99; green bottoms, €9.99, H&amp;M
Black long-sleeved top; black bottoms, H&M 

Black long-sleeved top €19.99; black bottoms, €9.99, H&amp;M
Whipstitch triangle bikini top; whip stitch bikini bottoms, River Island 

Whipstitch triangle bikini top, €33; whip stitch bikini bottoms, €21, River Island
'Euphoria' lace-up detail bikini set, Simply Be 

'Euphoria' lace-up detail bikini set, Simply Be, €47.50.
STYLE NOTES

DOUBLE DUTY: Make like Missoni and co-opt a bikini top with summer separates.

MIX AND MATCH: Bored of bikini sets? Create a bespoke look from brands like & Others Stories and M&S with interchangeable sizes and styles that suit you.

FIND YOUR FIT: Draw attention to a small waist with Zimmerman’s chain-embellished underwire bikini; Oséree’s YSK halter neck balances an inverted triangle’s top half while Zimmerman’s chain embellished full briefs create symmetry for a classic pair. Bigger bust? Get a confidence boost with Simply Be’s ample support.

BACK IT UP: Not all drama needs to be front and centre. Simply Be and Zalando make a case for criss-cross straps and intricate back lacing.

