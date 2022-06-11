Weekend Loves: From jewellery to mini totes, here's our top picks for the weekend 

Irish-made bushcraft knife is a serious piece of kit

A handmade knife by Co. Roscommon knife maker Paddy Smyth makes for a fantastic gift for Father’s Day and beyond. Smyth’s range of knives includes some beautiful kitchen knives, as well as a range of bushcraft and camping knives perfect for those who enjoy time spent in the great outdoors. Known for his use of ancient Irish bog oak, Smyth’s knives not only look great but are really practical too. This bushcraft knife is made from 2.5 mm 15n20 high carbon steel and features a hammered textured blade. The handle is made from Irish bog oak which is estimated to be between six- and 8,000 years old, with copper handle liners and brass pins. The sheath is made from premium Italian leather and the knife comes in a wooden presentation box. €189. smythknives.com

Sparkling gems and jewellery at Seoidín

Next time you’re in Co. Clare be sure to stop by the newly reopened Seoidín flagship store on O’Connell Street in Ennis. Based on O’Connell Street for just over 26 years, the shop has evolved and changed and the new iteration is modern and luxurious. The lovely new space includes a private area for jewellery consultations - perfect for speaking to the Seoidín experts while sourcing that perfect piece of jewellery. The range, both in-store and online, is an impressive one with prices from around €40 for a pair of circular stud earrings to €2,259 for a white gold antique-style ring with diamonds. Seoidín also has shops in Limerick and in the coastal town of Skerries in North County Dublin. seoidin.com

Wartime adventure story for kids by Claire Mulligan

A story set in 1940, but resonant today, 'The Hunt for David Berman' tells the story the story of Robert, a war-time evacuee sent to his grandparents’ Scottish farm, where he discovers a ‘Kindertransport’ child, David, hiding from his cruel foster family in caves along the coastline. Little do the two boys know that an Enigma codebook had been hidden in David’s suitcase before he left Germany, and that a Nazi secret agent is on the hunt for it and him. Aimed at readers aged 8+, this book by Co. Monaghan author Claire Mulligan is a gripping tale of friendship, courage and adventure. Fans of Michael Morpurgo and Marita Conlon-McKenna will love it. Paperback. €9.99. www.thecaterpillarmagazine.com

PEELO’s Mini Tote bags - perfect for summer

We love the large leather totes by Dublin accessories brand PEELO so we are head over heels for the mini version which has just been released.

Designed in Dublin, and made in Portugal from the finest Italian leather, the bags come with top handles and a cross body strap. Large enough to house all the essentials including phone, wallet and makeup case, the Mini Tote comes in a range of candy colours that are good enough to eat - from sunshine yellow to rich purple to vibrant pink. €275. Available from the PEELO online store, in select Avoca stores from July and at Brown Thomas CREATE later in the summer. peelo.ie

Splendid Irish bitters for cocktail lovers

If the father in your house is a cocktail lover, or fancies himself as a bit of a mixologist, then why not add some Beara Bitters to the mix this Father’s Day? Bitters are the secret ingredient in many cocktails and this award-winning Irish-made version is made from organic apple brandy. Inspired by Irish farming and foraging, Beara Bitters is made by infusing herbs, seeds and fruit into organic alcohol to create a highly aromatic product that is 25% alcohol. There is a choice of three flavours - Aromatic, Orange and Smoked Pear and two sizes - 50ml (for cocktails at home) and 200ml (for the hospitality trade). Take your Old Fashioned, Negroni or Mint Julep to the next level. Prices start at €18. bearabitters.com

Father’s Day tailoring from Magee 1866

Magee 1866 has some great Father’s Day gifting options from casual pieces to more formal options depending on Dad’s style.

There are easy-to-wear pieces such as cotton pique polos, chino shorts and t-shirts in a range of summer colours as well as the 'Akeeran' reversible gilet which is handy for layering. Choose a classic piece of knitwear in organic cashmere or an Irish linen shirt for a smart yet comfortable look. We love this 'Clady' linen blend jacket - a smart lightweight alternative to Donegal Tweed for the summer. €375. www.magee1866.com

