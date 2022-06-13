Bargain Hunter: Half price garden sofa sets and wedding dresses from €250

Garden fun

Give the garden a refresh for less with great value garden furniture this week. At Jysk, the MORA 3-seater lounge sofa is half price at just €225 (RRP €449). The simply but stylish BIRKEMOSE lounge chair meanwhile is reduced to €135 (RRP €169). Promotion ends Wednesday, June 15. See jysk.ie.

Or pop into Lidl today for this attractive garden sofa set, €349.99, featuring weather-resistant rattan effect material and a table with a removable glass top which can also be used as additional seating. Comes with seat pads and cushions, and a protective cover. Be wary of taking the kids into Lidl on Thursday, June 16, though as there are trampolines (€129.99), paddling pools (€39.99), water sprinklers (€34.99) and Slush Puppy slushy machines (€54.99). You won’t get out of there without burning a hole in your wallet...

Scentsational savings

We don’t need an excuse to stock up on candles, but we’ll take this one from Dunnes Stores anyways. Mix and match candles from Helen James' Considered collection, Carolyn Donnelly’s Eclectic collection and Paul Costelloe’s Living collection, and get two candles for just €15 (candles €10 each).

The savvy bride

What if your wedding gown purchase could do the planet a solid, support a worthwhile charity and cost you significantly less than you had budgeted for? Well, that’s exactly what it can do with the stunning bridal gown collections available in the NCBI Malahide store. The gowns, priced between €250 and €700, have been donated by some of Ireland's leading bridal retailers, wholesalers, and designers – and include brands like Linea Raffaelli, Estes, Jenny Packham, and Maggie Sottero. Proceeds from the dresses go to NCBI services to support their work with people living with sight loss.

School’s out

It’s almost that time of year again... if you’re in Aldi this week, check out the middle aisle for a range of tabletop games (football, air hockey, dartboard) priced at €15.99. There's also a Dartboard game, also priced at €15.99. It’ll keep them occupied for a few hours...