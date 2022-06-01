Playing it cool: Ten ways to wear neutral tones

While summer style is synonymous with bursts of colour, a bold palate isn’t to everyone’s taste.

Opting for a neutral look doesn’t have to be boring.

Modest tones create the perfect backdrop to this season’s oversized cuts and shapes.

Stay in the neutral zone for that relaxed yet chic summer look.

GET THE LOOK

Choose sandstorm-inspired rustic tones for a neutral look, as seen at Marks & Spencer.

Platform Wedge Sandals, €403, See by Chloé at Zalando

Step Up: Stepping out in chunky wedge sandals will immediately elevate your summer look, €403, See By Chloé at Zalando.

Cloud Clutch, €160, Peelo

Heavy Mettle: Metallics will let you shine bright while keeping your style in neutral, €160, Peelo.

Layered Wide Leg Trousers, €128.95, Paisie

#ieloves: Loosen Up: Free-flowing trousers are made for lazy summer days, €128.95, Paisie.

Linen Shirt, €49, Arket

Fresh Linen: Simple yet versatile a linen shirt is your everyday must-have, €49, Arket.

Shirt Dress, €79, COS

City Break: Chic yet relaxed, the oversized shirt-dress will help you stay fashionably cool in the city heat, €79, COS.

Tailored Trousers, €150, Boss at Brown Thomas

Office Hours: Neutral staples are the hero pieces of work-wear– keep it tailored for extra longevity, €150, Boss at Brown Thomas.

Stone Blazer, €429, Baum und Pferdgarten

Skimming Stones: Be inspired by the stone clad beaches of your youth for a neutrally fresh look, €429, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Tiered Dress, €151.20, Naya

Tiers Of Joy: Can’t choose a favourite neutral shade? The tiered midi dress is the perfect style for the undecided, €151.20, Naya.

Tan Vest Top, €6, Penneys

Tan Lines: A small but mighty basic, the tan vest top will bring you from the beach to cocktail hour, €6, Penneys.