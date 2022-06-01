Playing it cool: Ten ways to wear neutral tones

While summer style is synonymous with bursts of colour, a bold palate isn’t to everyone’s taste.
Opting for a neutral look doesn’t have to be boring.
Modest tones create the perfect backdrop to this season’s oversized cuts and shapes.
Stay in the neutral zone for that relaxed yet chic summer look.
Choose sandstorm-inspired rustic tones for a neutral look, as seen at Marks & Spencer.
Step Up: Stepping out in chunky wedge sandals will immediately elevate your summer look, €403, See By Chloé at Zalando.
Heavy Mettle: Metallics will let you shine bright while keeping your style in neutral, €160, Peelo.
Loosen Up: Free-flowing trousers are made for lazy summer days, €128.95, Paisie.
Fresh Linen: Simple yet versatile a linen shirt is your everyday must-have, €49, Arket.
City Break: Chic yet relaxed, the oversized shirt-dress will help you stay fashionably cool in the city heat, €79, COS.
Office Hours: Neutral staples are the hero pieces of work-wear– keep it tailored for extra longevity, €150, Boss at Brown Thomas.
Skimming Stones: Be inspired by the stone clad beaches of your youth for a neutrally fresh look, €429, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Tiers Of Joy: Can’t choose a favourite neutral shade? The tiered midi dress is the perfect style for the undecided, €151.20, Naya.
Tan Lines: A small but mighty basic, the tan vest top will bring you from the beach to cocktail hour, €6, Penneys.