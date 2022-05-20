In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere.
The actor was joined by William and Kate at the glitzy event in Leicester Square, which took place on Thursday evening as a royal film performance.
Cruise, 59, has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.
Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.