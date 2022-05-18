Boho beauty: 13 ways to inspire your inner nomad this summer

GET THE LOOK:

Joie ‘Perci’ embroidered blouse, €275, Marella horse printed Bermuda shorts €130, Arnotts.

Embroidered oversized linen dress, Massimo Dutti, €169.

Long abstract print dress, Massimo Dutti, €99.95.

Plus broderie mini skirt, River Island, €42.

Braided leather belt - limited edition, Massimo Dutti, €79.95.

Sister Jane midi dress, €114, Demellier raffia basket bag €295, Arnotts.

Wooden tote bag, Massimo Dutti, €169.

Stella Nova ‘Nura Lee’ floral blouse, Arnotts, €239.

Poncho in wool melange, Maje, was €155; now €124.

Castañer ‘Cantina’ heels, Zalando, €125.

Ben-Amun 24-karat gold-plated stone earrings, The Outnet, was €215; now €64.

Floral crochet top, Zara, €39.95.

Peter Pan collar knit dress, Zara, €69.95.

STYLE NOTES:

BE BREEZY: Counter high temperatures with natural fibres and roomy silhouettes unencumbered by fussy accents.

VOLUME CONTROL: Looking to reign it in? Try a braided leather belt (we love Massimo Dutti’s limited edition beauty) or a textured jute style with a wooden buckle.

GET CRAFTY: Keep your look on message with details like crochet, raffia and broderie fabrics; free-spirited fringe and coin hallmarks.

NEUTRAL TERRITORY: Throw shade at louder hues with a chic palette cleanser of cream, black, brown and gold.