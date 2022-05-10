Skin Nerd: How to choose your perfect SPF to protect against sun damage 

Finding your SPF soulmate can be a bit of a minefield. With countless options available, it can overwhelm even the nerdiest of skincare shoppers but trust me - taking time to find your ‘match’ is more than worth it in the long run. Sunscreen is a daily, year-round essential and the right one can offer immediate as well as long term benefits, such as protection against pollution, providing additional hydration and acting as a great base for makeup.

Sunscreen has come a long way since the thick, paste-like substances our parents would coat us in before we were allowed to play in the sunshine. The sophistication of sunscreen has made application an actual joy in that it feels good, looks good AND is for the greater good.

Sustainability is also a concern according to a Mintel report, which found that 22% of sun care buyers think it is important for products to be eco-friendly. However, with 32% prioritising skincare benefits and 54% prioritising price, the report showed that although consumers are concerned with sustainability, they will not compromise on product effectiveness.*

Whatever your top priorities are, the following are non-negotiables that every human should have on their SPF checklist:

High factor: The Irish Cancer Society recommends using a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF30, but I advise sticking to SPF50, which provides the maximum amount of protection per application. Think of it as skinsurance!

Broad spectrum: This means that the sunscreen protects you from the damaging effects of both UVA and UVB rays, both of which pose a threat to your skin health.

Lifestyle compatibility: Reapplication is key to optimal protection and so finding a formula and format that works alongside your lifestyle is important. As a general rule, creams are ideal for blending; mists are great over makeup and stick formats are highly convenient. If you are a swimmer or gym-goer, look for water and sweat-resistant formulas and apply to dry skin 20 minutes before going outside.

Non-comedogenic: Demand is soaring for weightless, liquid-like textures and at the very least you deserve a sunscreen that doesn’t block pores and lead to breakouts. If you have oily or blemish-prone skin, look out for the words ‘non-comedogenic’ on the labels of sunscreen, which to put simply, means that the formula will not clog the pores.

Bonus points are also granted if your sunscreen includes additional protection claims such as HEV (High Energy Visible) light, infrared and other forms of pollution. As the lines blur between sun care and beauty, you can expect to see more skincare benefits popping up within sun care formulas but remember that makeup and moisturiser with SPF is NOT equal to or as effective as sunscreen with skincare or cosmetic benefits. Research has stressed the importance of using a dedicated sunscreen (which has additional benefits as a bonus).

Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++

This is because a product such as moisturiser with SPF is unlikely to provide the volume of SPF needed per application for adequate protection.** Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++ is one of my personal favourite sunscreens and is also adored by makeup artists for providing all you need in a daily sunscreen AND giving an amazingly dewy base for any makeup you may wish to apply afterwards. The pretty peachy tint is ideal for perking up a tired complexion, whilst the addition of niacinamide helps to even out skin tone for a flawless finish.

Source

*Mintel Suncare Report, 2022

**Lourenco EAJ, Shaw L, Pratt H, Duffy GL, Czanner G, Zheng Y, Hamill KJ, McCormick AG. Application of SPF moisturisers is inferior to sunscreens in coverage of facial and eyelid regions. PLoS One. 2019 Apr 3;14(4):e0212548.