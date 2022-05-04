Luxury living: 13 ways to be in the '70s retro resort' moment

Let’s face it. The ‘70s has been having a moment for quite some time, which is why the fashion cognoscenti created a micro-moment – ‘70s retro resort.
Call it a trend within a trend or simply a clever way to embrace an era defined by bricolage. Artisanal accents, trippy psychedelia references bougie vacation prints combine to create a holiday capsule wardrobe aesthetic with a throwback twist.
Think Jane Birkin meets Donatella Versace and get packing.
Fancy taking a nostalgia trip? Try these thirteen pieces on for size.
Printed scarf, €15.99; ribbed cotton blend top, €9.99; straight trousers, €49.99; chain link necklace, €19.99, Mango
Straw hat, H&M, €12.99
Never Fully Dressed ‘Gaia Jaspre’ skirt, Arnotts, €90
Zimmermann ‘Tropicana’ patchwork skirt, Brown Thomas, €380
BohoQueenStore vintage boho kimono, Etsy, €44.10
Printed cut-out dress, €69.99; heeled sandals, €39.99, Mango
Flowy straight-fit trousers, Mango, €39.99
‘Indiana’ crochet top, Rixo, €219
Givenchy GV7159/S tortoise blue lens sunglasses, Designer Exchange, €109
Barocco ‘Goddess’ bralette top, Versace, €690
Leather detailed straw bag, Arket, €99
‘Gaia’ platform espadrilles, Stella McCartney, €435
- CRAFT WORK: Raffia, straw and crochet harken back to the down-to-earth hippy vibes of the counter-culture era. Mix accents into your daywear pieces for that holiday feel at home.
- PRINTS CHARMING: Take a brave step from tropical and Riviera-style prints in favour of saturated geo patterns in matching co-ords. Try and era-centric headscarf and dress pairing or double down with a scarf top and matching flare trousers.
- FLOW STATE: A breezy kimono is the ultimate summer cost-per-wear wonder. Wear poolside over a bikini or sightseeing with a tank top, shorts and espadrilles.
- THROW SHADE: Like pre-loved goodies? Designer Exchange has an array of `70s-inspired sunnies that are serving us serious Jackie O cosplay like Givenchy’s tortoise shell blue lens beauties.