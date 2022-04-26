Skin Nerd: Why we should all embrace refillable beauty

Although not historically known for its eco-friendly credentials, the beauty industry has come a long way in the quest for a greener approach over the past few years. One of the biggest contributors to plastic waste, the global beauty industry produced 142 billion units of packaging in 2018.*

This figure is a stark wake-up call to many brands (including my own) who strive to responsibly produce products without negative impact on our environment. As we approach Earth Day, I am proud to be part of an industry that is listening and working hard to give us all the tools we need to make more sustainable choices.

Responsible beauty purchasing and planet-friendly initiatives are top priorities for brands such as REN, Herbivore, Biossance and my own brand Skingredients, where we continue to innovate and work towards finding even more sustainable ways to create and sell our skincare products. With 95% of packaging discarded after one use**, single-use packaging is an area that has inspired brands such as Neal’s Yard and The Body Shop to invest in refillable packaging and refill stations.

L'Occitane’s refill collection allows you to sustainably top up your staples without contributing to additional waste, plus refills use 60-90% less plastic than their normal packaging. Embracing refillable beauty as a consumer means making simple tweaks to your regime and is a move that works for both you and the planet:

IT'S CONVENIENT FOR YOU

If you have a product that you buy on repeat, investigate a refillable alternative.

Taking an earth-conscious stance can also save you money in an area that involves frequent use and subsequent discard. Skingredients refillable skincare products offer more product in less packaging for top consumer value.

Shunning one-use packaging that quickly fills up our landfills, the durable primary product packaging can be reused time and time again.

Fenty Skin by Rihanna also works to minimise excess waste by offering refillable options and using recyclable and post-consumer recycled materials.

IT'S SO MUCH BETTER FOR OUR PLANET

Bathroom waste is an area that often gets overlooked, with research revealing that only 52% of hoomans recycle from the bathroom.*** Refillable packaging is a fantastic way to reduce waste, as there is low or no additional packaging. Look for reusable replacements - The Cleanse Off Mitt is eco-friendlier than ‘one use and then throw away’ makeup removing wipes – and it cleanses your skin more effectively!

Fiis is another brand providing a more sustainable way to shop for personal care products with its range of 99% organic and natural refillable shampoo, body and handwashes. Not only can you cut down on the waste being sent to landfills, but Fiis offers a subscription service, so you can keep topped up by emptying your refill pouch into an aluminium bottle and returning the empty packaging to Fiis to be recycled.

Being mindful of the environment is more than just a passing trend, and whilst these changes might seem small, they help us do our bit for the wellbeing of our planet.

Nerdie Pick

The Handmade Soap Company is one of my top picks for eco-conscious body care and is deemed one of the greenest, most sustainably-minded Irish skincare companies on the market. These aesthetically pleasing glass bottles contain the brands divinely scented Anam Hand Wash and Lotion and sit on my kitchen counter at home where they get compliments aplenty from any visitors to the Rock household.

‘Anam’ is derived from the Irish word meaning soul, and the collection is all about spirit and wellness; key concepts that align with my own beliefs that skincare isn’t just about aesthetics but can make you feel better within yourself. As well as smelling amazing and packed with hydrating ingredients to keep your hands nourished, the joy of these products is that there is a refill pouch for each.

The 100% compostable refill pouches can be decanted into empty bottles and then the pouch can be placed into your green bin and completely dissolves within 90 days! Clever huh?