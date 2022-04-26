Good enough to eat: 15 yummy pastel confections for summer

Allow soft pastels to set the mood for the sweet summer months ahead.
Think delicious hues of cotton candy, sorbet, and macaroons to bring much-needed flavour to our warm weather wardrobes.
Looking for inspiration? Try these 15 yummy confections on for size.
Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 22 show
Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny ‘Allie’ ruffle dress, Arnotts, €270
Sister Jane ‘Albie’ floral bow midi dress, Arnotts, €102
Recycled polyester relaxed trench, & Other Stories, €199
Regular fit linen shirt, COS, €59
‘I Dream of a Future’ 100% Irish linen dress, Aoife McNamara, €420
‘Khadidja’ dress, Stine Goya, €210
New Balance 327 sneakers, & Other Stories, €130
‘Kai’ bag, Stine Goya, €210
Gathered leather ballerina flats, & Other Stories, €79
‘Bon’ cheetah skirt, Stine Goya, €290
‘Benita’ palm print tiered maxi dress, Rixo, €404
Ruched headband, & Other Stories, €19
Knit jumpsuit, Zara, €49.95
‘Falabella’ mini tote, Stella McCartney, €830
- Pick and mix pastels like peach and pink or pistachio and icy blue.
- Lean into the sweetness of pastels with a pink peek-a-boo cut-away dress from Irish designer Aoife McNamara.
- Prefer something with an edge? Consider sharp tailoring and architectural cuts to offset the colourway’s delicate disposition.
- Take a leaf from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer playbook and incorporate psychedelic prints or look to Stine Goya for low-key cheetah vibes.