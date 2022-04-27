Hot off the presses: ten ways to wear fresh prints

As we enjoy brighter days we are more inclined to opt for a bolder style.
Prints charmed the runways from traditional sugar-spun checks at Chanel to ‘70s inspired psychedelics at Etro and everything in between.
Get on board by choosing brave patterns in vibrant shades for a style worthy to be in print.
Don’t skim on print - instead embrace head-to-toe playful patterns, as seen at Stine Goya.
Next In Line: Take a laid-back approach to prints in the comfort of a wide-leg striped jumpsuit, €137.95, Paisie.
#ieloves - Queen’s Gambit: Make a pretty check blouse your opening look this spring, €410, Shrimps.
Throwback: Show off your pins in a retro ‘70s inspired floral print mini dress, €260, Cobbler’s Lane.
Run Free: Create your own fashion story with hand-painted Nike trainers, €220, Barbara Bennett.
Contrast Checker: Redefine traditional houndstooth print with a vibrant clash of colours, €56, River Island.
Nature Studies: Let the great outdoors into your spring wardrobe in a striking leaf print, €145, Essentiel Antwerp.
Geometry Rules: Ease into print through rule-breaking accessories, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Denim Daze: A rework of the staple denim jacket is an easy way to introduce print into your everyday look, €27.99, H&M.
Graphic Scenes: A bold print gives the feminine baby-doll dress a new dimension, €239, Baum Und Pferdgarten.