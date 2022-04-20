One and done: 11 jumpsuits to make you feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable

If there’s one thing we’ve taken from lockdown, it’s comfort. And we’re in no hurry to give it back. Fiddling with fussy buttons, weird straps or too-tight fabric just isn’t a goer. Amen to that. Given our mindset shift, we might offer some legroom to the divisive and sometimes derided jumpsuit. Often chided as an adult onesie, this overlooked wardrobe hero is gaining mainstream kudos thanks to its time-saving certainty. One minute to get dressed, all day to look great. Check out these eleven ways to master the one-and-done school of dressing.

1. Red maxi pleated jumpsuit