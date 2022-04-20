One and done: 11 jumpsuits to make you feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable

One minute to get dressed, all day to look great
One and done: 11 jumpsuits to make you feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable

Check out these eleven ways to master the one-and-done school of dressing

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

If there’s one thing we’ve taken from lockdown, it’s comfort. And we’re in no hurry to give it back. Fiddling with fussy buttons, weird straps or too-tight fabric just isn’t a goer. Amen to that. Given our mindset shift, we might offer some legroom to the divisive and sometimes derided jumpsuit. Often chided as an adult onesie, this overlooked wardrobe hero is gaining mainstream kudos thanks to its time-saving certainty. One minute to get dressed, all day to look great. Check out these eleven ways to master the one-and-done school of dressing.

1. Red maxi pleated jumpsuit

Red maxi pleated jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €350
Red maxi pleated jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €350

Farm Rio, €350 

2. Autograph floral belted waisted wide leg jumpsuit

Autograph floral belted waisted wide leg jumpsuit, M&amp;S, €125
Autograph floral belted waisted wide leg jumpsuit, M&S, €125

M&S, €125 

3. Belted short-sleeve jumpsuit

Belted short-sleeve jumpsuit, &amp; Other Stories, €99
Belted short-sleeve jumpsuit, & Other Stories, €99

& Other Stories, €99 

4. Tropical print cap sleeve jumpsuit

Tropical print cap sleeve jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €255
Tropical print cap sleeve jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €255

Farm Rio, €255 

5. Colourful sunflowers jumpsuit

Colourful sunflowers jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €235
Colourful sunflowers jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €235

Farm Rio, €235 

6. ‘Jade’ grey blue link print jacquard jumpsuit

‘Jade’ grey blue link print jacquard jumpsuit, Lisou, €660
‘Jade’ grey blue link print jacquard jumpsuit, Lisou, €660

Lisou, €660 

7. M&S Collection floral belted short sleeve jumpsuit

M&amp;S Collection floral belted short sleeve jumpsuit, M&amp;S, €60
M&S Collection floral belted short sleeve jumpsuit, M&S, €60

M&S, €60 

8. Belt printed jumpsuit

Belt printed jumpsuit, Mango, €49.99
Belt printed jumpsuit, Mango, €49.99

Mango, €49.99 

9. Knot cut-out jumpsuit

Knot cut-out jumpsuit, Mango, €59.99
Knot cut-out jumpsuit, Mango, €59.99

Mango, €59.99 

10. Coated fabric jumpsuit

Coated fabric jumpsuit, Twinset Milano, €191
Coated fabric jumpsuit, Twinset Milano, €191

Twinset Milano, €191 

11. Long 100% linen jumpsuit

Long 100% linen jumpsuit, Massimo Dutti, €149
Long 100% linen jumpsuit, Massimo Dutti, €149

Massimo Dutti, €149 

STYLE NOTES:

  • VOLUME CONTROL: Create curves on a utility jumpsuit with a concealed elasticated waistband or a matching fabric belt.
  • LOOSEN UP: Prefer the nonchalant look? Choose from roomy wide-leg styles in flowy fabrics.
  • TIE ONE ON: Balance small shoulders or broader hips with ribbon tie straps.
  • CUT IT OUT: Highlight a waistline or break up a long silhouette with trending cut-aways.

Read More

Get dressed: 12 go-to gúnas for spring/summer

More in this section

Young brunette woman with wet hair in a bath Is it bad to wash your hair in the bath?
Jonathan Simkhai - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Cut it out: 10 ways to wear broderie anglaise and lace
Get dressed: 12 go-to gúnas for spring/summer Get dressed: 12 go-to gúnas for spring/summer
One and done: 11 jumpsuits to make you feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable

Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices