Weekend Loves: Velvet and metallic print cushions, carrier bags made from recycled plastic

The sea inspires at Aoife Mullane Design

Irish designer Aoife Mullane was originally known for her gorgeous nature-inspired printed fabrics used to create cushions and lampshades but she has since expanded her range to include accessories such as hairbands, pouches, clutch bags and bows.

Her latest designs are inspired by foraging and by the sea near her home in Bray, Co. Wicklow. You’ll find a beautiful cream velvet featuring metallic seashells in gold and a rich blue velvet with a ‘seafoam’ metallic print. As well as her ready-made products, Mullane also offers consultancy and bespoke services and can make products to order.

@aoife_mullane_design on Instagram or on aoifemullane.ie

Dublin’s Lush store gets a fresh new look

Lush, Grafton Street

At a time when many retail stores are closing due to competition from online retailing, Lush has just given its Dublin store a whole new revamp in order to make the shopping experience easier and more fun for customers. It’s now easier to shop for skincare and haircare, not to mention Lush's famous fizzing bath bombs, shower jellies, toothpaste tabs and solid shampoos.

With sustainability in mind, alongside their ‘naked’ or packaging-free products, the brand has also introduced a refund scheme, so for every piece of plastic packaging returned you’ll get a discount on your next purchase.

lush.com

Stylish and sustainable shopping bags

The Kind Bag

The Kind Bag is one of those things we wonder how we ever lived without. Perfect for popping into your handbag in preparation for spur-of-the-moment grocery shopping, it folds up incredibly small and looks great too as it comes in a myriad of cool designs and colours. The bags hold a surprising amount, feature long straps that can go over the shoulder and are super strong too which means there’s no risk of your eggs smashing on the way home from the farmers market.

Each bag is made from recycled plastic bottles and is produced in an ethically-run factory. Available in mini, medium and extra large sizes, we find the medium perfect for carrying all our last minute essentials.

Prices start at approximately €8.50

kindbag.co

Spring Summer style at Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Savida collection: Trousers. €25. Blazer. €40. Available May/ June.

You’ll find something to suit all styles in the new Savida collection at Dunnes Stores. The Spring Summer collection features five ‘stories’ to allow you to create the perfect outfit whether you’re looking for pretty dresses in delicate florals, bold prints in hot colours or the perfect co-ords. Choose from youthful strawberry prints or embroidered pieces with a distinct Mediterranean vibe — this season at Dunnes is all about embellishment, print and colour.

dunnesstores.com

Heartwarming greeting cards from Yellow Deer Designs

Heartwarming greeting cards from Yellow Deer Designs

Based in Hugginstown, County Kilkenny (we kid you not), the designer of this incredibly sweet ‘Hug’ card is Cáit Mackey Maher, founder of Yellow Deer Designs.

We love her range of illustrative cards celebrating all the good stuff in life. Her ethos is to spread joy and love through the old fashioned act of card giving and who could argue with the delight of finding one of her cute cards in the post? Her latest collection is inspired by her own three children and the joy and wonder they have for life. Heartwarming cards in challenging times.

Find Cáit on Instagram at @yellow_deer_design or on Etsy.

Expert skincare for pregnancy, birth and beyond

My Expert Midwife Marvellous Massaging Stick

Great gifts for expectant mothers, My Expert Midwife is a range of products developed by midwife Lesley Gilchrist and massage therapist Claire Charlton — two women who really understand the physical challenges of pregnancy, birth and beyond.

The range includes award-winning products such as the fabulously named Spritz for Bits, No Harm Nipple Balm and Peri Prep Your Bits (there’s no space for the squeamish here).

The new Marvellous Massaging Stick has been designed to relieve tension during pregnancy, pain during labour and aid post-birth recovery. The stick contains a natural massage balm containing essential oils to help relieve complaints such as muscular pain, headache and swelling as well as to help lower stress and alleviate pain during labour. The handy applicator is designed to allow people to massage themselves with the gorgeous blend of bergamot, frankincense and geranium. €20.

myexpertmidwife.ie