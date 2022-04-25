Bargain Hunter: Spring cleaning savings and camping essentials 

Half-price household

We tend to stock-up on brand name household bits in the likes of Mr Price and Dealz, but there are some real bargains to be had in Supervalu this month with a range of Persil, Vanish, Comfort Flash, Mr Muscle, Dettol, Cillit Bang, Cif, Domestos and Bloo items half price. Some of the best savings include Persil Non Bio Liquid Washing Detergent 38 Washes (1.03 L) was €16, now €8 and Vanish Oxi Advance Laundry Booster (1.425L) was €16.50, now €8.25.

A bargain steam mop

Vileda steam mop €44.99 from Lidl

Speaking of household bits, today in Lidl there’s a better-than-half-price offer on a steam mop. The Vileda steam mop is their offer of the week priced at just €44.99 (RRP €121.59). Ready to use in just 15 seconds, it claims the steam temperature kills 99.9% of bacteria. Comes with a 2-year guarantee.

Spring candle

Wild Rhubarb candle €8 Dunnes Stores

A yummy candle can make all the difference to a room, and we’re loving the fruity candles from Helen James Considered collection at Dunnes Stores for the kitchen this Springtime. Our favourite is the Wild rhubarb scent, but the clementine tangerine and gooseberry scents are also fab. The elderflower and mango scents from Penney’s are also delicious. You can get the new Mango Scented Diffuser (100ml) for just €3.50 in stores now.

Camping buddies

National Geographic Walkie Talkies, €29.99 in Aldi

A recent piece in this newspaper cited new research from Disney that found 60% of parents of children under 12 have ‘forgotten’ how to use their imagination when it comes to play with 77% admitting they feel uninspired and lost when it comes to planning ways to play. If you found it hard to come up with non-screen activities during the Easte break, a trip in to Aldi may be on the cards this week.

The German supermarket is carrying a range of products from National Geographic designed to encourage exploration, investigation and discovery including metal detector and walkie talkies (both priced at €29.99) and binoculars and a compass (both priced at €7.99). There is also a range of sleeping bags in stores, €14.99 each.