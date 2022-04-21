Savvy shopper: How to get a designer item for a fraction of the price

Do you fancy a pair of Golden Goose or a Chanel handbag for half price? There are some great designer online sites and stores that specialise in pre-loved or as is more commonly known - ‘second-hand’ designer items. They are packed with Chanel, Burberry and Prada.
Sites like LuxuryExchange.ie or Designerd.ie are both Cork based pre-loved designer sellers and people can pick up some fantastic bargains. They have Prada heels for €150, Victoria Beckham tops for €60 or a Moncler coat for €520, which would sell new for over €1,000.
You will also find some great designer repair stores like CobblersWardrobe in Sandymount that repair designer items. It is worth a look before splashing the cash on full priced items.
Trisha Bulman has been a customer of Aine’s Hair Design for 10 years and she said that could not imagine going anywhere else to get her hair done. She said the salon is owned and run by stylist Aine, who trained in London for many years and now runs her own business in Cork.
She said that Aine is always extremely pleasant and so nice to each and every one of her customers, which makes every visit to the salon enjoyable. She said Aine is great for listening and giving advice. She said the salon is always really warm and welcoming and Aine greets every customer with a smile. Trisha said that not only that but Aine is a really talented hairdresser in addition to being a really nice person.