Savvy shopper: How to get a designer item for a fraction of the price

Do you fancy a pair of Golden Goose or a Chanel handbag for half price? There are some great designer online sites and stores that specialise in pre-loved or as is more commonly known - ‘second-hand’ designer items. They are packed with Chanel, Burberry and Prada.

Sites like LuxuryExchange.ie or Designerd.ie are both Cork based pre-loved designer sellers and people can pick up some fantastic bargains. They have Prada heels for €150, Victoria Beckham tops for €60 or a Moncler coat for €520, which would sell new for over €1,000.