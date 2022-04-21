Savvy shopper: How to get a designer item for a fraction of the price

Plus the latest Champ of the Week is Aine’s Hair Designs in the Mardyke
Savvy shopper: How to get a designer item for a fraction of the price
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 06:00

Do you fancy a pair of Golden Goose or a Chanel handbag for half price? There are some great designer online sites and stores that specialise in pre-loved or as is more commonly known - ‘second-hand’ designer items. They are packed with Chanel, Burberry and Prada. 

Sites like LuxuryExchange.ie or Designerd.ie are both Cork based pre-loved designer sellers and people can pick up some fantastic bargains. They have Prada heels for €150, Victoria Beckham tops for €60 or a Moncler coat for €520, which would sell new for over €1,000. 

You will also find some great designer repair stores like CobblersWardrobe in Sandymount that repair designer items. It is worth a look before splashing the cash on full priced items.

Champ of the Week: Aine’s Hair Designs in the Mardyke

Trisha Bulman would like to nominate Aine’s Hair Designs in the Mardyke in Cork City as Champ of the Week.

Trisha Bulman has been a customer of Aine’s Hair Design for 10 years and she said that could not imagine going anywhere else to get her hair done. She said the salon is owned and run by stylist Aine, who trained in London for many years and now runs her own business in Cork.

She said that Aine is always extremely pleasant and so nice to each and every one of her customers, which makes every visit to the salon enjoyable. She said Aine is great for listening and giving advice. She said the salon is always really warm and welcoming and Aine greets every customer with a smile. Trisha said that not only that but Aine is a really talented hairdresser in addition to being a really nice person.

Read More

Savvy shopper: Cracking savings on Easter eggs

More in this section

Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion
Young brunette woman with wet hair in a bath Is it bad to wash your hair in the bath?
Jonathan Simkhai - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Cut it out: 10 ways to wear broderie anglaise and lace
#cost#ConsumerCorner
<p>Check out these eleven ways to master the one-and-done school of dressing</p>

One and done: 11 jumpsuits to make you feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices