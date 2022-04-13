The Skin Nerd: What is skin inflammation and how can I avoid it?

The past few years have taught us that inflammation in the body spells trouble, but did you know that inflammation can also be the cause of many skin issues? Inflammation in the skin can lead to redness, breakouts and even premature ageing, but what exactly is it and how can we prevent it from upsetting your complexion?

If your skin is itchy, red or hot, it could be due to inflammation, which occurs when your immune system responds to a stimulus or trigger. When your immune system is triggered, your cells emit substances that can widen your blood vessels and make them more penetrable. This means that the immune response can get to the affected area more easily and can cause swelling, heat and redness.

Many factors can cause inflammation in the skin, and they are not just physical – with a rising number of people reporting high anxiety, stress has also been highlighted as a potential cause with increased cortisol levels weakening our immune system and causing an inflammatory response such as an eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis flare-up.*

Potential causes of skin inflammation

Immune system dysfunction: When your immune system is not working as it should, it can direct an immune response to healthy tissues.

Allergic reaction: If something is identified as foreign by your immune system it can overreact, which causes an allergic reaction, which can subsequently lead to inflammation in the skin. Contact dermatitis can occur if you are in direct contact with allergens or irritants.

Heat: A heat rash can occur if sweat glands become blocked and cause irritation.

Stress: Recent studies have highlighted the connection between the brain and the skin, revealing that psychosocial stress plays a significant role in the exacerbation of skin disease. This link suggests that stress can negatively affect both existing skin conditions as well as impact the skin barrier, immune system function, wound healing ability and susceptibility to infection.** When we are stressed, our body responds by producing cortisol (the stress hormone). Prolonged or chronic stress causes cortisol levels to go into overdrive and can have a negative effect on the skin and lead to acne, dry skin, or flare-ups of inflammatory conditions.***

Other reasons for inflammation include photosensitivity or genetics.

Ways to minimise inflammation

Become aware of your triggers

Keep a skin diary to track how your skin responds to anything new you use, and immediately stop using products that redden your skin or cause swelling and itchiness.

Eat a balanced diet

Try to minimise your sugar intake, as too much of the sweet stuff can cause inflammation. Make sure you include good fats in your diet as these are the key ingredients for locking in skin hydration, reducing irritation and reactive skin conditions. Essential fatty acids are key for conditions such as eczema and acne-prone skin because the fat will act as an anti-inflammatory agent. Look for monounsaturated fats, such as Omega 6, found in nuts and fish. Caffeine has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects when ingested. A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that light roasted coffee maintains more of the coffee bean’s antioxidant properties, **** so opt for light rather than dark roast. Don’t go overboard though, as too much caffeine can dehydrate the skin.

Try to lower your stress levels

Stress is toxic to the body and mind, and it is important to try to keep your stress levels to a minimum. Practicing meditation helps me to wind down at the end of a busy day. If you find stress is becoming a continuous issue, do speak to a medical professional, who can help you devise a plan to make stress more manageable.

Seek expert advice

Some of the above causes of inflammation are medical conditions and therefore, it is always advisable to seek the advice of your GP if you are concerned about your skin, who can investigate the causes behind it.

