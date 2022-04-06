Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

It's not just black and white this season
Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

This is a pattern that looks set to continue

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 12:02
Annmarie O’Connor

The clean rigour of stripes makes it a reliable fixture on the style terrain. Balanced and mathematical, its iterations are equally titular from barcode to banker, naval and regimental. This season expect the practical print to go off the grid as playful brethren take centre stage. So, go grab a deckchair and some candy in saccharine hues. This is a pattern that looks set to continue. Earn your style stripes with these thirteen closet contenders.

1. Cap sleeve stripe t-shirt dress

Cap sleeve stripe t-shirt dress, Margaret Howell, €590; Photo Mark Kean
Cap sleeve stripe t-shirt dress, Margaret Howell, €590; Photo Mark Kean

Margaret Howell, €590. Photography: Mark Kean. Styling: Beat Bolliger 

2. La Ligne ‘Marin’ striped wool and cashmere-blend sweater

La Ligne ‘Marin’ striped wool and cashmere-blend sweater, Net-a-Porter, €340
La Ligne ‘Marin’ striped wool and cashmere-blend sweater, Net-a-Porter, €340

Net-a-Porter, €340 

3. ‘Kelisa’ retro stripe jumpsuit

‘Kelisa’ retro stripe jumpsuit, Stine Goya, €290
‘Kelisa’ retro stripe jumpsuit, Stine Goya, €290

Stine Goya, €290 

4. ‘Amelia’ sunset and lime stripe dress

‘Amelia’ sunset and lime stripe dress, Stine Goya, €290
‘Amelia’ sunset and lime stripe dress, Stine Goya, €290

Stine Goya, €290 

5. Detachable collar

Detachable collar, Ganni, €55
Detachable collar, Ganni, €55

Ganni, €55 

6. Multi-colour top and trousers

Multi-colour top, €590 and trousers, €590, Missoni
Multi-colour top, €590 and trousers, €590, Missoni

Missoni, €590 each

7. Striped knitted trousers

Striped knitted trousers, Missoni, €590
Striped knitted trousers, Missoni, €590

Missoni, €590 

8. Sweater vest

Sweater vest, H&amp;M, €12.99
Sweater vest, H&M, €12.99

H&M, €12.99 

9. Striped knit cardigan with buttons

Striped knit cardigan with buttons, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
Striped knit cardigan with buttons, Massimo Dutti, €99.95

Massimo Dutti, €99.95 

10. ‘Miller’ knit stripe midi dress

‘Miller’ knit stripe midi dress, Rixo, €391
‘Miller’ knit stripe midi dress, Rixo, €391

Rixo, €391 

11. ‘Winnie’ canvas stripe sliders 

‘Winnie’ canvas stripe sliders, L.K.Bennett, €245
‘Winnie’ canvas stripe sliders, L.K.Bennett, €245

L.K.Bennett, €245 

12. Hosbjerg ‘Fleur Adele’ blazer

Hosbjerg ‘Fleur Adele’ blazer, Zalando, €162
Hosbjerg ‘Fleur Adele’ blazer, Zalando, €162

Zalando, €162 

13. Striped jumpsuit with belt

Striped jumpsuit with belt, Mango, €59.99
Striped jumpsuit with belt, Mango, €59.99

Mango, €59.99 

STRIPE NOTES:

  • DIAGONAL: Creates shape and proportion.
  • THIN AND VERTICAL: Lengthens and slims.
  • THICK AND HORIZONTAL: Creates curves.
  • CHEVRON or ZIG-ZAG: Tricks the eye and flatters the figure.

Read More

Fine plumage: fourteen ways to show your feathers

More in this section

Studio shot of a happy caucasian woman adjusting her hair with closed eyes Skin Nerd: How to maintain a healthy skin microbiome
Bargain Hunter: D.I.Y tools, a wine sale and Penneys' €5 dupe of a make-up classic  Bargain Hunter: Easter eggs, a wine sale and Penneys' €5 dupe of a make-up classic 
Balmain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 Timeless fashion: ten ways to rock striking stripes this season
Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

Spring fashion tips: How to refresh a midi dress and upstyle any outfit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices