Bargain Hunter: Make-up brushes, glove box essentials & refurb Dyson hoovers  

Kit out your kitchen for less with Arnott’s ongoing up to 50% off homeware sale. The MEYER Induction Five Piece Set for €89 (RRP €220) is perfect if you’re moving into a new place and in need of some pots and pans. For classic ware, there’s also a 12-piece Denby set on offer for €110, a saving of €20.
If owning some Le Creuset products has been a goal of yours for some time, the Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole 24cm in Deep Teal, €239.20 (was €299) is also in the sale. Shop online at arnotts.ie.
Pop into Lidl today to stock up on some glove box essentials like the Car Windscreen Cleaner (€3.99) and car interior cleaning set (€9.99). Padded car seat covers (€5.99), jump leads (€7.99) and oil pumps (€17.99) are also in stores from Monday, April 11.
It’s important to clean your make-up brushes regularly and not to do what this writer did during the week — a good oil cleanser for the face does not a good brush cleaner make. On an entirely unrelated note.. If you’re in need of some replacement make-up brushes, the Carter Beauty Paint & Decorate 10 Piece Luxury Brush Sent currently on offer for € 27.96 (RRP €34.95) at Cloud10 Beauty is a good bet. While there, pick up Ella & Jo’s Squeaky Clean Makeup Brush Cleanser € 16 (RRP €20) to avoid any cleaning mishaps. Visit Cloud10Beauty.com.
Listeners to the ebay.ie.podcast from Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams will be well aware of the lure of a Dyson hoover. Indeed, McNally spent an inordinate amount of episodes self-admittedly begging for one off the Dyson crowd — who eventually caved and gifted her one. If you aren't in the influencer game but are equally obsessed with the allure of the Dyson, you might find a way in with a professionally refurbished vacuum. The brand has just launched an official refurbished outlet on ebay.ie, selling products that have been returned unused or have incurred minor cosmetic damage during handling. A Refurbished Dyson V11 is currently on sale at €419.99 on their official ebay store —a brand new one would set you back €699.99. Shop at