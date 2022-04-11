Bargain Hunter: Make-up brushes, glove box essentials & refurb Dyson hoovers  

If you're a bargain hunter who likes your luxury, this week's finds will be right up your street with offers from Le Creuset, Denby and Dyson
Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

The Ware 

Kit out your kitchen for less with Arnott’s ongoing up to 50% off homeware sale. The MEYER Induction Five Piece Set for €89 (RRP €220) is perfect if you’re moving into a new place and in need of some pots and pans. For classic ware, there’s also a 12-piece Denby set on offer for €110, a saving of €20. 

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole 24cm in Deep Teal
If owning some Le Creuset products has been a goal of yours for some time, the Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole 24cm in Deep Teal, €239.20 (was €299) is also in the sale. Shop online at arnotts.ie.

Glove box essentials 

Lidl will have jump leads in stores today
Pop into Lidl today to stock up on some glove box essentials like the Car Windscreen Cleaner (€3.99) and car interior cleaning set (€9.99). Padded car seat covers (€5.99), jump leads (€7.99) and oil pumps (€17.99) are also in stores from Monday, April 11. 

Brilliant brushes 

10 piece brush kit from Carter Beauty
It’s important to clean your make-up brushes regularly and not to do what this writer did during the week — a good oil cleanser for the face does not a good brush cleaner make. On an entirely unrelated note.. If you’re in need of some replacement make-up brushes, the Carter Beauty Paint & Decorate 10 Piece Luxury Brush Sent currently on offer for € 27.96 (RRP €34.95) at Cloud10 Beauty is a good bet. While there, pick up Ella & Jo’s Squeaky Clean Makeup Brush Cleanser € 16 (RRP €20) to avoid any cleaning mishaps. Visit Cloud10Beauty.com.

Clean queen

Refurbished Dyson V11 vacuum cleaners are currently available from the official store on ebay.ie
Listeners to the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast from Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams will be well aware of the lure of a Dyson hoover. Indeed, McNally spent an inordinate amount of episodes self-admittedly begging for one off the Dyson crowd — who eventually caved and gifted her one. If you aren't in the influencer game but are equally obsessed with the allure of the Dyson, you might find a way in with a professionally refurbished vacuum. The brand has just launched an official refurbished outlet on ebay.ie, selling products that have been returned unused or have incurred minor cosmetic damage during handling. A Refurbished Dyson V11 is currently on sale at €419.99 on their official ebay store —a brand new one would set you back €699.99. Shop at ebay.ie.

