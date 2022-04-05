Skin Nerd: How to maintain a healthy skin microbiome

A calm complexion is a goal for many, and with microbiome friendly skincare holding its own in an increasingly busy skincare industry, there has never been a better time to consider your skin from the inside out.

Transcending from a niche trend to a mainstream movement for the masses, many are now proactively seeking formulations that bring balance and health to the skin.

While the importance of caring for our gut’s microbiome has been highlighted for quite some time, (Holland & Barrett saw a 10% increase across their gut health range in 2021), respecting your skin microbiome is likely to have sneaked its way onto your radar like the skin priority you never knew you had.

I, for one, am on board with any trend that involves showing respect for the skin.

Regular readers of this column are likely to have heard me stress the fact that our skin is an organ and looking at the microbiome considers this fact further. Living on the surface of our skin is an entire ecosystem of microorganisms – which together are known as our skin’s microbiome. Skin has 1 billion microbes per square centimetre. These microbes, namely viruses, bacteria and fungi, are key to maintaining skin health. Working to reinforce the skin barrier function, the microbes help to keep harmful aggressors out and reduce inflammation within the skin.

How to achieve balance

A healthy microbiome helps to ward off the triggers that can cause the skin to become inflamed, irritated and sensitised. If the microbiome is disrupted, rashes and conditions such as eczema can occur. Always be mindful of what you apply to your skin – and how frequently – especially when using retinol or acid-based products. Common microbiome disrupters include harsh cleansers and misuse of active ingredients such as vitamin A. Overuse of either can alter our skin’s pH balance and unsettle the skin’s microbiome. If you experience this, using gentle products and adding bacteria to the skin can help to rebalance the skin’s barrier function.

Key products

You may be familiar with probiotics, but prebiotics and postbiotics are also commonplace within skincare too. These are ingredients that help healthy bacteria to grow and are great ways to invest in the health of your microbiome. Dedicated microbiome products have also been formulated to not disrupt microflora and keep the skin’s pH balance in check.

When it comes to keeping my microbiome healthy, I choose Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse (€23.20, theskinnerd.com) which contains Oligosaccharide, a hydrating and skin-soothing prebiotic that helps to prevent transepidermal water loss, and Lactobacillus, a probiotic that boosts the skin’s natural moisturising factor for hydrated skin. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Fluid (€20.95, lookfantastic.com) is enhanced with probiotics and is also great for soothing an agitated skin barrier.

The Nerdie Pick

Feed the skin from within by ensuring that you are getting your optimal intake of vitamins. A supplement I regularly recommend is Advanced Nutrition Programme Pro-Vitality Formula, which contains six supplements in one daily blister - packaged in a handy 28-day blister pack! An easy way to support a healthy, balanced diet, the one blister strip a day makes it super simple to fit into a busy lifestyle. This vitality boosting blend contains omega fatty acids, which are essential to maintaining skin health, as well as skin immunity-boosting vitamins A, C, B2 and Zinc.

Advanced Nutrition Programme Pro-Vitality Formula, €80.50, theskinnerd.com