Chic cheeks: Spring's best new blushers for a red carpet glow

Cheeks were made up for close-ups at this season’s Academy Awards, from Kirsten Dunst’s petal-pink Chanel blusher to Kristen Stewart’s subtle rose.

Artist Kristofer Buckle used Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush in Ecstasy, €39 at charlottetilbury.com, for Jessica Chastain’s natural, oh-so far from Tammy Fay-Bakker face.

Nicole Kidman’s makeup artist Kyra Panchenko used Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush in Nymphette, €43 at patmcgrath.com, a delicate pink with blue pearl, for a Lucy-esque flush, while Genevieve Herr added Lancôme Blush Subtil, €41 at counters nationwide, to the apples of Amanda Seyfried’s cheeks for just a hint of warmth. The precise rose shade is sadly unavailable this side of the pond — 02 Rose Sable is lovely.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush in Nymphette, €43 at patmcgrath.com

Blusher can be the most natural-looking makeup. The skin would never spontaneously develop the flawless uniform look of foundation or the contours of a bronzer, but you may well turn a pink that can be emulated and enhanced by cosmetics. It’s often closer to signs of health and vigour than any tan or highlighter can fake, and there have been so many chic launches for the cheeks lately.

One of the nicest things about the cream formulas is that you always have a lip colour to match your blush. Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow n Colour of Dreams and Colour of Passion, €39 each — both sell-out products in the summer of 2020 — are back this spring. In Charlotte’s mind, passion is a red rosebud colour and dreams are a deeper berry.

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick, €25 at boots.ie

It can be even more fun to give cheeks a painterly touch of colour. Huda Kattan makes it a cinch with the new Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick, €25 at boots.ie, A glowing and dewy flush or “glow up” is a daily goal for many makeup lovers right now, and a creamy blush stick with a luminous finish and rich colour may power some of them to it. Formulated for all skin types, Cheeky is vibrant, sheer, vegan friendly, and infused with moisturising lychee extract and soothing vitamin E. It glides on and blends very easily, delivering a glow without glitter. The formula is waterproof and transfer-proof. Just a touch increases the intensity from a low-key hint-of-tint to a vibrant shade of Perky Peach, Proud Pink, Coral Cutie, Rebel Red or Baddie Berry.

Cream blushes aren’t always the best choice for dry skin, they can emphasise dehydration by settling in patches. I’ve always found Tom Ford Shade&Illuminate Cheeks cream palette in Sublimate great when my skin is dry but as the shade range and availability of this product is now quite limited, I also like to experiment with powders that are low talc and very finely milled.

The Nars Afterglow Cheek Palette, €52.45 at lookfantastic.ie, is a new limited-edition blush palette of six warm shades in an array of sheer, matte and shimmering finishes. We don’t blush in one shade and bronzer always looks better when you have a little colour, so its colour range, which includes an effervescent citrine and one of the brand’s popular bronzes, looks great in multiple combinations. The superfine, micronised powder pigments ensure the formula is ultra-soft and blendable, creating a smooth and seamless look quickly every time you need it.

Nars Afterglow Cheek Palette, €52.45 at lookfantastic.ie

Did you know you shouldn’t smile while applying blush? According to makeup artist, Wayne Goss, this traditional method risks product settling in creases (if you have mature skin), or sitting too low when you stop smiling, visibly dragging your face down. For a more lifted look, place blush higher on your cheekbones and blend outwards towards your hairline.

Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow, €38.50 at Brown Thomas, looks an intimidatingly candy-like pink or peach in the pan but this blusher is labelled 'universal' for a reason. With the exception of the eyeliners and mascaras, the brand’s Backstage collection look is usually subtle and natural, and this blusher is formulated to react to the skin's moisture level upon application for a rosy effect that’s true to you.

If you accidentally over-apply any blush, don't panic and start swiping at the colour with cleanser. Try calming it down by dabbing a bit of sheer liquid foundation on top, using a wet makeup sponge for even distribution. This should dial down the colour, leaving a rosy glow.