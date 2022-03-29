Skin Nerd: Do 2-in-1 products do the same job? 

We all love a skincare splurge but with over two million hashtags on TikTok, 'Skinimalism' is a trend that is accelerating this year. But can you really reduce the number of products you use and still get the same results? Here are my tips on how to strip back your skincare for a routine that is cost, time, and skin effective!

Reframe your spending

Rather than focusing on ‘restricting’ the products you use on your skin, switch your thinking to shopping smart and investing in quality over quantity. A 'less is more' approach does not mean you lessen the quality of your skincare; you are just aiming to be savvier with your purchases. By paying closer attention to the ingredients within your skincare, you can align your routine more closely to your skin goals. This also ensures that you are not using multiple products containing duplicate ingredients, which can overload and disrupt your skin barrier.

Look for multi-use, ‘super’ products

Science has progressed since the days of 2-in-1's reserved for the holidays. According to Cosmetics Business* multifunctional beauty is a movement that has been on the rise alongside skinimalism trend, with benefit packed 4-in-1 products becoming more commonplace. Rather than being considered secondary to regular formulas, today’s innovative hybrid formulations work to save us time and space in the bathroom without leaving us feeling like we are downgrading our regime. Cleanser and serum hybrids and serum-foundations such as Tarte’s Hydroflex Serum Foundation support a streamlined regime by addressing multiple concerns in one application.

Shun the overpopulated shelfie

Complex multi-step routines are often celebrated for their extravagance on platforms such as Instagram, but when it comes to sustainability, a bulging bathroom shelf feels outdated. Excessive consumption has a negative impact on both our bank balances and the environment. There is no doubting the thrill of a new product purchase but be wary of the waste you can generate if the product is not considered thoroughly first and ends up being discarded before it even gets to the ‘empties’ stage. If you are unsure of what product or ingredient is best for your skin, make an appointment with your skin specialist who will assess your skin needs. At The Skin Nerd, we offer online consultations and unbiased product recommendations which prevent you from stockpiling products that don’t benefit your skin.

Focus on a core regime

Market research specialists The NPD Group confirmed that consumers are going back to basics with their routines, identifying an emerging trend for ‘skin kindness’**. Reflecting this more considered approach to the products we use, NPD revealed that many hoomans have swapped experimentation for prioritising skin barrier health. By scaling back and focusing on core steps, I believe you can streamline your regime and still provide your skin with what it needs.

I recommend a daily cleanse, serum, SPF based routine that can be complemented with additional occasional use products to address your skin goals. By using a serum with the correct active ingredients for your skin, you can often skip moisturiser as your skin will be receiving optimal hydration from the serum. Opting for more sophisticated, targeted products such as those with concentrated active ingredients allows you to simplify your routine whilst upgrading your results. An example of this is Skingredients Skin Veg, which not only provides hydration from the nipples up but has also been tested as safe for use around the eyes, meaning that you should not need to use a separate eye serum.

Nerdie Pick

One product always worthy of a spot in my regime is Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Ultimate. This sustainable package contains a blend of the brand’s five key beauty supplements - Skin Vit A, Skin Omegas, Skin Antioxidants, Coenzyme Q10 and Skin Asta-boost - an incredible combination for inner skin health and wellness! Delivered in 28 daily pods for non-excusable, easy access, this package makes it super simple to keep on track and take responsibility for your skin health.