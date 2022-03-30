Fine plumage: fourteen ways to show your feathers

"Call it post-pandemic preening or a reaction to last year’s lockdown layers but over-the-top ornamentation is having a moment"
Fine plumage: fourteen ways to show your feathers

Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images fo Gucci)

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Ruffle, shake and fan those feathers. Fashion is officially in full plumage. 

Call it post-pandemic preening or a reaction to last year’s lockdown layers but over-the-top ornamentation is having a moment. 

If Gucci’s Big Bird energy seems a bit extra, this season’s low-key accents and discreet trims will spark just enough joy to feather your nest. 

Looking to join the fashion flock? Here are 12 ways to look like a bird of paradise.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Maison Margiela feather-trimmed printed silk-chiffon skirt, The Outnet, was €1,128; now €451
Maison Margiela feather-trimmed printed silk-chiffon skirt, The Outnet, was €1,128; now €451

2. Maison Margiela feather-trimmed printed silk-chiffon skirt, The Outnet, was €1,128; now €451 

Antonella Rezza ‘Diana’ feather-detail tote bag, Farfetch, €152
Antonella Rezza ‘Diana’ feather-detail tote bag, Farfetch, €152

3. Antonella Rezza ‘Diana’ feather-detail tote bag, Farfetch, €152 

‘Carlotta’ diamond checker print mini dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €173.26
‘Carlotta’ diamond checker print mini dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €173.26

4. ‘Carlotta’ diamond checker print mini dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €173.26 

Cult Gaia ‘Joey’ open-back feathered crepe de chine top, Net-a-Porter, €415
Cult Gaia ‘Joey’ open-back feathered crepe de chine top, Net-a-Porter, €415

5. Cult Gaia ‘Joey’ open-back feathered crepe de chine top, Net-a-Porter, €415 

'Fujiko' multicolour mini dress, The Attico, €1,900
'Fujiko' multicolour mini dress, The Attico, €1,900

6. 'Fujiko' multicolour mini dress, The Attico, €1,900 

Heeled feather sandals, Mango, €99.99
Heeled feather sandals, Mango, €99.99

7. Heeled feather sandals, Mango, €99.99

Michael Michael Kors feathered stretch-jersey mini dress, Net-a-Porter, €495
Michael Michael Kors feathered stretch-jersey mini dress, Net-a-Porter, €495

 

8. Michael Michael Kors feathered stretch-jersey mini dress, Net-a-Porter, €495 

Feather-trimmed sequin maxi dress, River Island, €200
Feather-trimmed sequin maxi dress, River Island, €200

9. Feather-trimmed sequin maxi dress, River Island, €200 

Feather-trimmed sequin mini dress, River Island, €147
Feather-trimmed sequin mini dress, River Island, €147

10. Feather-trimmed sequin mini dress, River Island, €147 

Feather mini skirt, Karen Millen, was €245; now €196
Feather mini skirt, Karen Millen, was €245; now €196

11. Feather mini skirt, Karen Millen, was €245; now €196 

Oséree Lumière feather-trim trousers, Cettire, were €369; now €219.56
Oséree Lumière feather-trim trousers, Cettire, were €369; now €219.56

12. Oséree Lumière feather-trim trousers, Cettire, were €369; now €219.56 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SOFTEN UP: Pair a feather mini or midi skirt with a cashmere sweater for easy elegance.
  • JUST A TRIM: Add instant polish to a top and trouser pairing with a feather-trimmed bag or strappy sandals.
  • LOOK SHARP: Pair feather-trimmed trousers with a crisp white shirt and tailored blazer.
  • GET NOTICED: Make an entrance in a Michael Kors feather LBD. Add heels, a red lip and slicked-back hair.

Read More

Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: Smart storage solutions, half price towels and a new craft gin for less than €20 Bargain Hunter: Smart storage solutions, half price towels and a new craft gin for less than €20
Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30 Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30
Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik: is this the most unlikely fashion pairing ever? Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik: is this the most unlikely fashion pairing ever?
#UnwindFashionFeathers
<p>The best looks from the 2022 Oscars red carpet. </p>

Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices