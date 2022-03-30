Fine plumage: fourteen ways to show your feathers

Ruffle, shake and fan those feathers. Fashion is officially in full plumage.

Call it post-pandemic preening or a reaction to last year’s lockdown layers but over-the-top ornamentation is having a moment.

If Gucci’s Big Bird energy seems a bit extra, this season’s low-key accents and discreet trims will spark just enough joy to feather your nest.

Looking to join the fashion flock? Here are 12 ways to look like a bird of paradise.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Maison Margiela feather-trimmed printed silk-chiffon skirt, The Outnet, was €1,128; now €451

Antonella Rezza ‘Diana’ feather-detail tote bag, Farfetch, €152

‘Carlotta’ diamond checker print mini dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €173.26

Cult Gaia ‘Joey’ open-back feathered crepe de chine top, Net-a-Porter, €415

'Fujiko' multicolour mini dress, The Attico, €1,900

Heeled feather sandals, Mango, €99.99

Michael Michael Kors feathered stretch-jersey mini dress, Net-a-Porter, €495

Feather-trimmed sequin maxi dress, River Island, €200

Feather-trimmed sequin mini dress, River Island, €147

Feather mini skirt, Karen Millen, was €245; now €196

Oséree Lumière feather-trim trousers, Cettire, were €369; now €219.56

STYLE NOTES: