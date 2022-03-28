Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards

It’s the most glamorous night of the year, as Hollywood stars shine bright on the red carpet. As always the glitz and glam was in full force at the Dolby Theatre, where we were treated to sartorial feast. In true Hollywood style there were the ultimate A-list winners while others remain unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.
The best actress winner brought the winning theme through to the red carpet in dream-like sequins and feathers.
In a modern reboot of the black ball gown, Carson brings old-school Hollywood glamour back to the red carpet.
Whether the homage to Sharon Stone’s Gap shirt was intentional or not, Zendaya, made the exposed midriff, red-carpet-ready.
Pretty in pink - Kravitz channels her inner Audrey Hepburn in the season’s must-have shade.
It’s 28 years since her last Oscar’s red carpet but Perez still has it, causing a fashion code red for all the right reasons.
Sorry Billie but taking the dramatic effect of oversized ruffles to the dark side leaves little to be desired.
While this may work as a Saturday night, cocktails-in-the-city-look, it misses the Oscar-worthy mark.
We think Rudolph should have left this feather-trimmed nightgown back in a ‘70s boudoir where it belongs.
Pinkett Smith obviously didn’t get the memo that shiny sweet-wrapper style ruffles is never a good look – sorry Will!
The tiered ruffle – need we say more?