Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards

Sequins, bright colours and old-school Hollywood glamour lit up the red carpet
The best looks from the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 06:19
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

It’s the most glamorous night of the year, as Hollywood stars shine bright on the red carpet. As always the glitz and glam was in full force at the Dolby Theatre, where we were treated to sartorial feast. In true Hollywood style there were the ultimate A-list winners while others remain unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

Jessica Chastain wearing Gucci

Jessica Chastain. Picture: Getty
The best actress winner brought the winning theme through to the red carpet in dream-like sequins and feathers.

Sofia Carson wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Sofia Carson. Picture: Getty
In a modern reboot of the black ball gown, Carson brings old-school Hollywood glamour back to the red carpet.

Zendaya wearing Valentino

Zendaya. Picture: Getty
Whether the homage to Sharon Stone’s Gap shirt was intentional or not, Zendaya, made the exposed midriff, red-carpet-ready.

Zoe Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz. Picture: Getty 
Pretty in pink - Kravitz channels her inner Audrey Hepburn in the season’s must-have shade.

Rosie Perez wearing Christian Siriano

Rosie Perez. Picture: Getty 
It’s 28 years since her last Oscar’s red carpet but Perez still has it, causing a fashion code red for all the right reasons.

Billie Eillish wearing Louis Vuitton

Billie Eilish. Picture: Getty 
Sorry Billie but taking the dramatic effect of oversized ruffles to the dark side leaves little to be desired.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart. Picture: Getty
While this may work as a Saturday night, cocktails-in-the-city-look, it misses the Oscar-worthy mark.

Maya Rudolph wearing Valentino

Maya Rudolph. Picture: Getty 
We think Rudolph should have left this feather-trimmed nightgown back in a ‘70s boudoir where it belongs.

Jada Pinkett Smith wearing John Paul Gaultier

Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: Getty
Pinkett Smith obviously didn’t get the memo that shiny sweet-wrapper style ruffles is never a good look – sorry Will!

Nicole Kidman wearing Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman. Picture: Getty
The tiered ruffle – need we say more?

