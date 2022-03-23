Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style

From a lunch-appropriate gúna to the perfect trainers for the school run, here are some sartorial presents any mum would love
Red Midi Dress - Tommy Hilfiger

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Paul Burns

This Mother’s Day let your style choices reflect a spring awakening. Whether you’re doing the gifting or just fancy something new for a day of celebrating you, make your sartorial choices pop. Breathe new life into your style with spring florals and vibrant cover-ups – complete the look with a special piece of jewellery made just for you.

Get The Look

Dress up in vibrant red for a Mother’s Day lunch you didn’t have to cook, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.

In Full Bloom

Floral Blouse, €185, Cobblers Lane
Elevate the gift of flowers to a floral blouse, €185, Cobblers Lane.

Zebra Crossing

Zebra Print Scarf, From €35, Debbie Millington
Bring your style over to the wild side in a zebra print scarf, From €35, Debbie Millington.

Golden Circle

Hoop 9 Carat Gold Earrings, €99, Ivys Attic
A classic gold hoop earring will finish off any look from Mother’s Day lunch to dinner, €99, Ivy’s Attic.

Back It Up

Backpack, €275, Micheal Kors at Arnotts
Join the kid’s with a grown-up version of the everyday backpack, €275, Michael Kors at Arnotts.

Family Ties

Personalised Family Tree Pendant, €55, Oxendales
Keep your loved ones close to your heart by donning a personalised family tree pendant, €55, Oxendales.

Super Greens

Green Ruffle Dress, €79.99, Iris Apfel X H&amp;M
Make your Mother’s Day look an iconic one, €79.99, Iris Apfel X H&M, Available 31st March.

#ieloves: Into The Woods

Forest Green Wrap Cardigan, €650, Ros Duke
Earthy forest green hues create added warmth to a cashmere wrap, €650, Ros Duke.

Think Pink

Pink Blazer, €100, River Island
Take the theme of girl power to the max this Mother’s Day in an oversized pink blazer, €100, River Island.

On The Run

Veja Urca Trainers, €130.00, Veja at Zalando
A classic trainer will bring you from the school run to coffee with the girls, €130, Veja at Zalando.

