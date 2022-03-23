Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style

This Mother’s Day let your style choices reflect a spring awakening. Whether you’re doing the gifting or just fancy something new for a day of celebrating you, make your sartorial choices pop. Breathe new life into your style with spring florals and vibrant cover-ups – complete the look with a special piece of jewellery made just for you.
Dress up in vibrant red for a Mother’s Day lunch you didn’t have to cook, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.
Elevate the gift of flowers to a floral blouse, €185, Cobblers Lane.
Bring your style over to the wild side in a zebra print scarf, From €35, Debbie Millington.
A classic gold hoop earring will finish off any look from Mother’s Day lunch to dinner, €99, Ivy’s Attic.
Join the kid’s with a grown-up version of the everyday backpack, €275, Michael Kors at Arnotts.
Keep your loved ones close to your heart by donning a personalised family tree pendant, €55, Oxendales.
Make your Mother’s Day look an iconic one, €79.99, Iris Apfel X H&M, Available 31st March.
Earthy forest green hues create added warmth to a cashmere wrap, €650, Ros Duke.
Take the theme of girl power to the max this Mother’s Day in an oversized pink blazer, €100, River Island.
A classic trainer will bring you from the school run to coffee with the girls, €130, Veja at Zalando.