Beyond the Matrix: Twelve new ways to wear the trench-coat

Genderless and ageless, the time-honoured trench coat asserts its style status season after season.
Trenchcoats are an enduring favourite

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Although innovative iterations prove their trend clout, the traditional silhouette is hard to beat. 

Think knee-length and neutral with storm flaps and cuff straps, complete with a tie-waist belt for functional and fad-proof simplicity. 

Check out these twelve ways to get back to basics.

GET THE LOOK:

1. 'Andie' mint green cotton trench coat, LK Bennett, €540 

2. 2nd Day ‘Razkielle’ leather trench, Zalando, €690 

3. Belted Nappa leather trench, Massimo Dutti, €449 

4. Boss 'Cadomi' trench, Zalando, €379 

5. Burberry panelled cotton gabardine trench coat, Farfetch, €2,076

6. Lyocell shoulder padded trench, Mango, €159.99 

7. Cape sleeve trench coat, Paisie, €172.95 

8. Collarless leather coat, COS, €590 

9. Cotton blend trench, Tommy Hilfiger, €329.90 

10. Detachable gilet trench, Mango, €239.99 

11. Studio ID 'Lola' retro trench, Zalando, €490 

12. Vero Moda Tall 'Tessa’ long coat, Zalando, €50 

STYLE NOTES:

  • CLEVER ACCENTS: Break up a cotton-gabardine classic with contrasting fabric panelling like denim and tweed.
  • CAPED CRUSADER: Upgrade your coat to superhero status with comely caped sleeves.
  • SECOND SKIN: Look to leather and suede for a textured take on an old favourite.
  • BRIGHTEN UP: Take a break from beige with sister hues like mustard, tobacco and periwinkle.
  • DOUBLE DOWN: Invest in a multi-tasker like Mango’s 2-in-1 gilet trench – perfect for warmer weather.

<p>Floral Dress, Feri</p>

The best of Irish: ten ways to wear homegrown fashion

