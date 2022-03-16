Beyond the Matrix: Twelve new ways to wear the trench-coat

Although innovative iterations prove their trend clout, the traditional silhouette is hard to beat.
Think knee-length and neutral with storm flaps and cuff straps, complete with a tie-waist belt for functional and fad-proof simplicity.
Check out these twelve ways to get back to basics.
1. 'Andie' mint green cotton trench coat, LK Bennett, €540
2. 2nd Day ‘Razkielle’ leather trench, Zalando, €690
3. Belted Nappa leather trench, Massimo Dutti, €449
4. Boss 'Cadomi' trench, Zalando, €379
5. Burberry panelled cotton gabardine trench coat, Farfetch, €2,076
6. Lyocell shoulder padded trench, Mango, €159.99
7. Cape sleeve trench coat, Paisie, €172.95
8. Collarless leather coat, COS, €590
9. Cotton blend trench, Tommy Hilfiger, €329.90
10. Detachable gilet trench, Mango, €239.99
11. Studio ID 'Lola' retro trench, Zalando, €490
12. Vero Moda Tall 'Tessa’ long coat, Zalando, €50
- CLEVER ACCENTS: Break up a cotton-gabardine classic with contrasting fabric panelling like denim and tweed.
- CAPED CRUSADER: Upgrade your coat to superhero status with comely caped sleeves.
- SECOND SKIN: Look to leather and suede for a textured take on an old favourite.
- BRIGHTEN UP: Take a break from beige with sister hues like mustard, tobacco and periwinkle.
- DOUBLE DOWN: Invest in a multi-tasker like Mango’s 2-in-1 gilet trench – perfect for warmer weather.