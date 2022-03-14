Bargain Hunter: Sustainability swaps, 70% off tans and a Hollywood mirror for under €50

Sustainability on a budget

We’re all trying to make eco-friendly swaps where we can, but price is often a prohibitive factor when it comes to making those swaps. Thankfully, Kildare-based Faerly have some great bits in their sale at the moment which can take the sting out of sustainable shopping. We’ve added the Tabitha Eve Eco Friendly Heavy Duty Tough None Kitchen Sponge to our cart this week (RRP €6.50, currently €5.20), a plastic-free alternative to conventional plastic dish sponges. Handmade from cotton and bamboo with a strong hessian back for scrubbing, these sponges can be thrown into the washing machine with your regular load whenever they need a wash. The Eco Egg, a hypoallergenic alternative to washing detergent is another eco-friendly swap which is also very budget friendly (RRP €11.95, currently €9.50). The Eco Egg uses natural cleaning pellets which contain no harsh chemical and lasts for up to 70 washes. Then you can purchase refills which come in at the €5.95 mark and provide 50 washes. Available in Fresh Linen and Spring Blossom scents. Shop at faerly.ie.

The Eco Egg Laundry Egg from Faerly.ie

Mirror mirror

Ireland's leading supplier of Hollywood Mirrors, GLAM DOLL, are currently offering a €30 saving on their Bella & Gigi Vanity Mirrors with the The Gigi now going for €149.99 (was €179.99) and The Bella going for €129.99 (was €159.99). Still over budget? Why not try Home Store + More who currently have a Hollywood Mirror going for just €49.99 (RRP €99.99). The smart touch control allows you to power on and off the lights, with the 12 LED bulbs dimmable to suit getting ready day or night. Choose from Cool White, Warm White and Natural White lighting.

Simple skincare

Save 20% off cult US skincare brand CeraVe on Millies.ie right now, including on their brand new Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser (priced at €10.80, RRP €13.50) and Micellar Cleansing Water (priced at €11, RRP €8.80). A 454g of their trusty Moisturising Cream is going for €13.60 (RRP €17).

Tan and go

As you may already know, a new EU directive is coming into effect on March 31 which limits the amount of dihydroxyacetone (DHA) to a maximum of 10% per tanning product — which has affected many of our favourite brands darker tanning products. But the upside is, as April creeps closer, a lot of brands are trying to get rid of their older formulations with many tans going for half price or less. Stock up at Life Pharmacy’s with 70% off St Tropez’s Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse (200ml) which usually retails at €44.99 and is now going for just €13.50. Irish favourite He-Shi Ultra Dark Express Liquid Tan (150ml) is 73% off, retailing for just €8 instead of €29.50. BPerfect Mrs Glam 10 Second Tan Peach Scented Mousse Dark (175ml) is going for €9.99, half its usual price. Shop at lifepharmacy.ie.