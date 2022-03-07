Bargain Hunter: Pastel nails, home essentials and a bar cart for €50

Nail it

Spring is here — and pastels are back. Move away from the darker shades, and treat yourself to some new pastel hues. At Cloud 10 Beauty, the Essie Feelin’ Poppy Nail Polish Collection is currently reduced from €9.95 to €8.45. We love Sway In Crochet, a stunning pastel blue shade and pastel lilac shade Ruffle Your Petals. On LookFantastic.ie you can save €3 on nail polishes in the OPI Malibu collection including the vibrant yellow Marigolden Hour and Strawberry Waves Forever, a warm fuchsia pink with shimmer (€12.95 each).

Home essentials

Lidl wet and dry handheld vacuum cleaner €19.99

Pop into Lidl this week to pop up a wet and dry handheld vacuum cleaner for just €19.99 or a 2400W Steam Iron for €14.99. Both come with a three-year warranty. There are also a selection of 2, 4 and 10 packs of hangers for €3.49 each.

Home Store + More Prestige Y vegetable peeler now €3.99

If you’re in need of some kitchen essentials, you can bag yourself a bargain at Home Store + More with a range of Prestige products on the clearance shelf like the Y vegetable peeler now €3.99 (originally €7.99), nylon turner €4.49 (originally €8.99) and meat tenderiser €4.99 (originally €9.99).

Spring style

Marco Angelo Georgina Ditsy Print Skirt in navy or green now €15.72

Now repped by Virgin Media’s Muireann O’Connell, iClothing is more on our radar than ever. Pick up a bargain in their Winter sale — which actually includes lots of bits perfect for spring like the Marco Angelo Georgina Ditsy Print Skirt in navy or green now €15.72 (down from €34.95).

Eve Leopard Print Shirt Dress in Orange reduced to €26.97

For a perfect day-to-night dress, turn to the Eve Leopard Print Shirt Dress in Orange reduced to €26.97 (down from €59.95), the Jayson Animal Satin Midi Dress in Beige reduced to €24.97 (originally €49.95) or the Marc Angelo Janet Animal Print Dress in Red reduced to €23.97 (RRP €59.95).

Bargain bar cart

Lidl Bar Trolley €50

Add a touch of glamour to your home with this discounted bar trolley from Dunnes Stores. Originally €70, this gold-tone hardware and glass bar cart is currently down to €50. It's the perfect way to display your bottles, cocktail glasses and bar accessories.